Pic: Bakkes Images

There are many reasons to venture out to the winelands. With a variety of places to choose from, Stellenbosch Vineyards is the perfect destination for a great day out with the whole family. From interesting attractions and a delectable wine menu, you’ll be sure to have an unforgettable visit – here’s our five reasons why you have to visit this torchbearer of South Africa’s premium wine route:

Discover… it’s rich heritage

Situated on the historic Welmoed Winery, a place with over 300 years of winemaking history, the home of Stellenbosch Vineyards has a rich heritage that holds a proud tale of pure courage. Over the years, many great wines have been made on the farm, each of which have contributed to the pioneering success they celebrate today.

Discover… unique varietals from Stellenbosch

Stellenbosch Vineyards is the home to the brands The Flagship, Credo, Stellenbosch Vineyards and Welmoed, and features a spacious, modern tasting room where you can sip, sample and taste the wines that have made them firm favourites of those with an appreciation for great wines. Tutored tastings give you the opportunity to learn more about the unique varietals within these ranges such as Petit Verdot, Cabernet Franc, Grenache, Verdelho, Therona and Gewurztraminer.

Discover… a one of a kind wine & food experience

A visit to Stellenbosch Vineyards is simply not complete without enjoying the unique wine & food experience of Stellenbosch Vineyards, namely Swirl. The To-Share tapas-styled menu showcase an array of local-inspired dishes and their perfect wine companion. An absolute must is the Winemaker’s Pairing – a series of five dishes, each paired with a wine from the crème de la crème Credo range.

Discover… a place for everyone

A popular destination for young and old, kids can enjoy the popular Dreamweaver jungle gyms while mom and dad enjoy the delicious food and drinks on offer on the wooden deck looking out onto the rolling lawn area. A special kids menu and activity kits adds a fun-filled day.

Discover… the ultimate pedigree

Not only does Stellenbosch Vineyards offer all of the exciting experiences mentioned, it is the ideal place for wine enthusiasts to experience the excellence of the Stellenbosch terroir, the quality wines it produces - all in an exquisite selection of wines produced by this custodian of Stellenbosch.