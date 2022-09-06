Four fun activities for couples to enjoy while visiting Mauritius

So you’re an active couple and are planning a trip to Mauritius? If so, then consider the following fun activities to shake off the cobwebs and get moving again. Active holidays are a great way for couples, families and friends to bond in the outdoors and provide the perfect way to discover new passions.

Mauritius offers coastline and beautiful forests for couples or loved ones to enjoy. Picture: Unsplash Mauritius is a beautiful destination with gorgeous coastlines, turquoise waters, tropical jungles and exciting excursions. It offers everything you need for an amazing beach holiday. With that being said, here are four fun activities to enjoy while exploring Mauritius. Hiking

Mauritius is an excellent destination to enjoy a hike through forests. Picture: Unsplash Mauritius is an excellent destination to enjoy a hike through forests and take in the fresh mountain air. One of the most popular hikes is the spellbinding Tamarind Falls hike which takes you through lush tropical rainforest surroundings and a variety of waterfalls. The Tamarind Falls, also known as Sept Cascades or Seven Cascades, are located in the central region of Mauritius. It is set on the cliffs of the Black River and a guided hike is the perfect opportunity to reach the high part of the seven waterfalls and take some really incredible Instagram shots.

Trapeze Let go of your fears and try out the flying trapeze at Club Med La Plantation d’Albion. Picture: Instagram If you are in the mood for something that will have you soaring the skies in Mauritius, try out the flying trapeze at Club Med La Plantation d’Albion. You will have trained instructors to guide you while you learn everything from securing your harness to twirling in the sky.

Once you have mastered the art, you can add on some Cirque du Soleil tricks like juggling, balancing balls and trampoline jumps! Snorkelling and Diving Mauritius has over 400 species of marine life and more than 200 types of coral to explore. Picture: Unsplash A fun outing to snorkel or dive in the warm Indian Ocean will get you up close and personal with vibrant schools of marine life including morays, angelfish, turtles, grey reef sharks, stingrays and catfish.

There are also mystical and hauntingly beautiful wrecks and relics, some dating as far back as the 18th century. One of the more popular ones is the artificial wreck Djabeda, a 44m Japanese fishing boat that has made the ocean floor its resting place. The period between November and March is the best time to explore the islets and coral reefs. Golf

Relax and enjoy the green luscious golf courses with mountains as a backdrop. Picture: Instagram Did you know that Mauritius is perfect for a golf holiday? The island is home to some of the world’s top championship courses and golf lovers will be pleasantly surprised at the variety offered and the landscapes that surround them. Enjoy a round of golf at the beautiful Tamarina Golf Estate course, located on 206 hectares at Tamarin, on the west coast of the island. This 18-hole combines technical challenges with lush vegetation and sweeping views of the Rempart Mountain and Tamarin Bay.