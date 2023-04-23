French solo sailor finally arrives at Martinique Island following a week-long search after he went missing

Johannesburg - French solo sailor, Emmanuel Dailler (56) has finally arrived safely at Martinique Island in the French Caribbean following a week-long search after he went missing off South Africa’s West Coast. Dailer who was aboard a mono-hull white yacht, the Akela II, which left Hout Bay Yacht Club (HBYC) on March 2, has informed his family that he is safe.

NSRI communications Craig Lambinon said “His wife and family has been informed by Mr Dailler of his safe arrival at his destination during the early hours of Sunday morning (South African time) 23 April, 2023.” Lambinon added “NSRI remained in close contact with the family in cooperation with French authorities and South African authorities. The NSRI, Maritime authorities, French authorities and the Maritime Community at large have been monitoring to hear any news of the whereabouts of Mr Dailler's progress since his departure.

The NSRI has also urged that all sailors ensure that their safety equipment, such as emergency position indicating radio beacons, are up to date and in good working condition, as they can be life-saving in an emergency situation. Sailors are also advised to always have a number of communication devices to keep in communication when embarking on long voyages. The NSRI has further expressed gratitude to all who showed concern and who assisted in this inquiry. In particular the media are commended for the wide coverage achieved on behalf of the concerned family.