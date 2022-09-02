From food, wine, and fine art; here are five places to visit in KZN this spring season

Spring in South Africa is pure joy – the scenery is vivid and bright, the weather is perfect and you can feel the vibrance and happiness the season brings. So if you’re eager to find the best places to visit in KwaZulu-Natal during spring as a foodie, but not quite sure which destination to choose, here’s a round-up of places that are totally worth exploring.

The Living Room at Summerhill Guest Estate The husband-and-wife team of chef Johannes Richter and front-of-house manager and sommelier Johanna Richter have opened The Living Room at Summerhill Guest Estate – a hidden gem of a culinary destination within the quiet suburb of Cowies Hill. The chef who trained and worked in Michelin Star restaurants in Berlin combines his prodigious skill and love for Japanese technique with his dedication to sustainability and KZN’s endemic ingredients to create a sensational multi-course tasting menu.

While Richter pairs the menu with a superb selection of South African wines, his serious cooking takes diners on a one-of-a-kind experience that celebrates KZN produce in its finest form. The family-run guest estate is also a perfect escape from the bustle of the city of Durban, a calm and serene oasis in which to unwind and enjoy tranquillity. Located: 9 Belvedale Road, Cowies Hill, Pinetown

Ardmore View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ardmore (@ardmore) Renowned the world over, Ardmore has for almost 30 years produced the most beautiful African-inspired ceramics. The studio, situated on a picturesque holding in Caversham Valley, employs over 70 artists from the local community to create their unique, fauna and flora-focused pottery.

Their distinct style has earned them critical acclaim and the works are considered modern-day collectibles by top auction houses. Branching out the team next created an experimental textile range using their signature designs and have gone on to collaborate with French fashion house Hermès on a range of scarves and British wallpaper manufacturers Cole and Son. Located: Caversham Road, Lidgetton Jackie Cameron School of Food & Wine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Cameron (@jackiecameronincolour) This celebrated chef school owned and run by award-winning chef Jackie Cameron is also home to The School Outlet, a stunning brunch restaurant that is run and serviced by the students as part of their training. Running Saturdays and Sundays, the three-course menu overseen by alumni, chef Andiswa Mqwedlana is themed and changes monthly. Being part of the kitchen and front-of-house team offers the students a chance to experience a taste of the industry and offers guests a delicious way to spend the morning at their beautiful Hilton property.

Located: 241 Old Howick Road, Worlds View, Hilton Abingdon Wine Estate View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abingdon Wine Estate (@abingdonwineestate) This family-owned and run wine estate offers a unique Winelands experience in Lions River, in the Midlands.

The first commercially viable farm in the province, Abingdon produces a range of top-notch wines from their estate-grown grapes and has a stunning wine bar and restaurant situated among their vineyards. Father and daughter duo of Ian Smorthwaite and Laurie Cooper make the wine and can usually be found behind the bar, while wife and mother Jane whips up a host of decadent sharing boards and bowls of warm, comforting, and delicious bites – the likes of pork belly, tempura prawns and oxtail pie. Located: 7 D369, Lions River

Terbodore Coffee View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terbodore Coffee Roasters (@terbodorecoffee) The Curry’s Post coffee roasters have been churning out some of the country’s best coffee since 2004. In addition to the roastery, the property also boasts a quaint farm-style eatery and coffee shop where guests can sample Terbodore’s fine roasts and blends – expertly pulled and poured by their expert baristas. Those looking for a bite can compliment their coffee with a selection of tasty café-style dishes. Their coffees are also available for purchase for home enjoyment in various forms – from beans to different grinds and even capsules.