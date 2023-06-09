Gauteng hidden gems to escape to this winter

Travelling in winter is great because it’s usually cheaper than most seasons. During summer, everyone wants to be out and about, unlike winter, where people prefer staying indoors. So, if you’re an avid traveller who would like to explore Gauteng, these are some of the places worth visiting because it may be an inland province, but there are hidden gems to enjoy. Thaba Eco-Hotel

Situated in the majestic Klipriviersberg Nature Reserve area, this luxury hotel will make you forget that you’re in Joburg. The 4-star hotel has a range of spacious rooms that offer scenic views away from the city buzz, allowing you to connect with nature. It also has the Sizanani Spa, where you can relax and unwind, and an outdoor E|Bar to enjoy cocktails. Rates start from R 3,026 (breakfast included) for two adults. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thaba Eco Hotel (@thabahotel) Pablo House Boutique Hotel

Sometimes you want to experience that little escape from the people but still be within the inner city, and Pablo House offers that. Nestled in Melville, Pablo House is a homely stay overlooking the view of the Melville Koopies and greater Joburg. Rates start from R1900 per night for two people sharing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pablo House Hotel (@pablohousehotel) Sibani Lodge

Nestled at the Mt Savannah Game Reserve in Cradle of Humankind, Sibani Lodge boasts with an array of wildlife, including giraffe, red hartebeest, kudu, impala, zebra and an impressive variety of bird life, flora and fauna. Aside from the main suite and royal cottage, this luxurious 4-star establishment has glamping tents designed to give you a camping experience in a sophisticated way. Rates start from R2 400 for two. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sibani Lodge (@sibanilodge) Dinokeng Resort