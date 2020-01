Pearl Thusi & DJ Zinhle. Picture: Stills By Tom

Friendcations are a thing. More people choosing to travel with friends than family.



If your last few vacations have only been family or couple’s trips, maybe it’s time to mix things up and round up a few of your besties.





Currently, DJ Zinhle is out there living her best life with her bestie, Pearl Thusi, in Mauritius.