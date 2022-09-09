Interest in solo travel soars

There’s a sense of confidence that comes with achieving something on your own, like being able to achieve a hike on your own or travelling to a completely new city on your own. This is resulting in a surge of interest in solo travel, which feeds travellers’ realigned expectations. When you’re travelling solo, you can build your entire experience. There are numerous benefits to travelling on your own, as stated in a one life adventure report; you have complete freedom in what you want to do.

According to data collected by Solo Travel Statistics and Data: 2021-2022, people choose to travel solo for reasons such as; “I want to see the world and I don’t want to wait for others” or “I like the feeling of freedom and independence”. Picture: Pexels And while solo travel is increasing by the day, women are important drivers of this trend, including Millennials and Gen Z. The flexibility of the remote work culture, women being financially independent, and the desire and confidence of women to travel where and when they want to, have dropped the constraints holding them back. Experts share three tips on how to maximise solo travel adventures

Saving can amplify travel experiences While working their way (literally) through the cities and experiences digital nomads wish to enjoy, it’s a very smart idea to save up along the way. “By doing this, the working traveller has more cash available to amplify the number of things they can experience in a city,” suggests Tony Mallam Managing Director of upnup. Plan your itinerary smartly

Planning where you’re going to stay and what you’re going to do ahead of time can take a lot of stress and pressure off a solo traveller. “When ‘the world is your oyster’ and every choice is purely yours it can become quite daunting to choose what to do, where to go, and where to stay,” says Tshepo Matlou, Head of Marketing and Communications at online booking platform Jurni. He explains that research plays an important factor, and that planning ahead will lessen the load. This will also help make the experience a lot more exciting. Picture: Pexels Find the best deals

