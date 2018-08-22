Sandton, Johannesburg is The Big Apple of Africa, the centre of the universe when it comes to business on the African continent.



At the centre of this monolith of trade and industry sits the Michelangelo and like any financial hub , it has its glitz and glamour in the shape of an amazing five-star hotel.





The Michelangelo can be compared to the Peninsula in New York or the Ritz in Hong Kong, all great five-star hotels with a history and sense of place, the desired location for any head of state or captain of industry.





The Michelangelo is a member of the Leading Hotels of the World and recognised as a leader in hospitality on the African continent.





The hotel is managed by the Legacy hotel group which runs many amazing hotels throughout Africa.





The Michelangelo has been strategically positioned to overlook the cosmopolitan piazza of Nelson Mandela Square, providing guests with access to a variety of restaurants, shops and boutiques, as well as cinemas and theatres in the shopping centre - all within walking distance of the hotel.



