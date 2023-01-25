Jetsetting with Janet: Adventures await on Route 24

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a> A short road trip from the economic capital of the country, Johannesburg, can take you to geological wonders, world heritage sites and game reserves. The area, best known for the ancient Magaliesberg mountain range and the Cradle of Humankind, has a booming tourism offering.

This week on Jetsetting with Janet, host Janet Pillai speaks to four guests situated near the Route 24 area. Route 24 Tourism Association Established in 2010, the Route 24 Tourism Association represents around 60 tourism venues in the Magalies Hekpoort area.

Chairwomen of Route 24 Tourism Association, Jenni Gillies, said Magaliesberg is an undiscovered and amazing entity, which is close to Joburg. “We believe that Route 24 is a real hidden gem. We want to build this Route 24 brand so that people can find accommodation in this area close to home. We can offer a variety of options from camping up to the five star level,” she said. Gillies is responsible for the tourism portfolio for the Magaliesburg Landowners Forum to represent Route 24 with the goal of growing tourism in the area.

Bothongo Rhino and Lion Nature Reserve Situated in the world-renowned Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site, the Bothongo Rhino & Lion Nature Reserve is a privately-owned game reserve spanning some 1600 hectares. Sales Manager at Bothongo Rhino and Lion Nature Reserve, Junita Pitout, said they offer daily game drives, cave tours, and they have a BMX park.

“It's basically 40 minutes from Joburg. You would actually think just being on site that you are very far away from any town because you're out in nature and it's very relaxing and calming,” she said. Jackal Creek The 18 Hole Golf clubhouse within the Jackal creek estate in Roodepoort offers great food, drink and views with the Magaliesberg mountains and distant valleys which can be seen in the background.

Craig Spencer, Food & Beverage Director, said they’ve got a lot of people living there who are making use of the Cradle area. “As people that live here and enjoy the country, it’s great to get out and find new exciting adventures in undiscovered areas,” he said. Greensleeves Medieval Kingdom

Established in 1974, the Greensleeves Medieval Kingdom transports visitors to the mediaeval times with their themed building, decor, costumes and food. Andrew Gaylord is a third generation owner at the mediaeval castle. “My grandfather was quite an interesting fellow. He loved the mediaeval times, he collected real pieces of armour from the 1600s 1500s. He bought a piece of land out here near the Cradle of Humankind, where Greensleeves is at the moment, and he decided he's going to just build a castle for a family getaway,” he said.

Greensleeves is known as “The Special Occasions Venue” Cradle of Humankind Local Tourism Association - The Cradle Company With a focus on tourism activities, community upliftment and job creation, the Cradle of Humankind Local Tourism Association promotes 400 different spots for people to visit and experience in the whole of the Cradle of Humankind area.