Jetsetting with Janet: Explore Stellenbosch, the wine and culinary capital

Stellenbosch is synonymous with incredible scenery, vineyards that produce world-class wines, and culinary experiences that attract both local and international tourists. On Jetsetting with Janet, host Janet Pillai speaks to three women who work in the tourism industry and are able to show guests the best Stellenbosch has to offer.

CEO of Visit Stellenbosch, Jeanneret Momberg said the town is firmly positioned as the culinary capital of South Africa, with a great food offering, not only in town, but also on the wine farms. Momberg, who comes with 31 years of experience in the Stellenbosch wine and tourism sector, says Visit Stellenbosch is the official destination marketing organisation of the town. “So we have to make sure that all the different sectors are working together and that we present the best possible town to our visitors and to our guests that we possibly can. And of course, wine, food experiences, accommodation, all these different sectors working together,” she said.

An establishment that values the combination of wine, food and accommodation is Kunjani Wines, located in the Bottelary Hills sub-route of Stellenbosch. Paul Barth & Pia Watermeyer, husband-and-wife team and owners of Kunjani, run a restaurant with wine tasting and four private villas for guests to stay in. “We've got three rules here, Janet, they're very important ones. You need to come hungry, thirsty, and have a very good sense of humour. So if you have those, your day is set to be a fabulous day.”

What better way to experience Stellenbosch than to have a group of professionals dedicated to guide you to the best spots? Simone Jacobs, owner of Bites and Sites Food Tours, says there is so much the town has available for tourists but their team can guide them in the right direction. “The whole idea behind our experiences is walking in the heart of Stellenbosch. It is known for the wine country, for the estates but few people know what is available in the town itself. And that's what we show, we concentrate on the hidden gems, the privately owned little foodie cuisine stops and exposing them in a very good way to our guests, local and international,” she said.

