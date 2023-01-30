Jetsetting with Janet: Get the full outdoor experience in the Elgin Valley

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a> A short drive from Cape Town and just over the scenic Sir Lowry's Pass lies the Elgin Valley, home not only to its vast apple and pear orchards but also to outdoor experiences that attracts travellers from far and wide. This week on Jetsetting with Janet, host Janet Pillai speaks to four locals about what is on offer in the area.

Trail’s End Bike Hotel For adventure seekers, the Trail’s End Bike Hotel is the perfect mountain biking or trail running getaway. Owner of Africa’s first bike hotel, Pieter Silberbauerc said it’s the perfect base to relax, have fun and explore all the delights the Overberg has to offer.

After 30 years of building houses Silberbauer left the industry and brought his passion for mountain biking and tourism to the Elgin Valley and opened the Trail's End Bike Hotel in 2016. “The idea is that this is a destination and when people come here they are never bored, there's always something going on. There’s also so much more in the valley all within bike riding distance,” he said. Now watch:

Paul Wallace Wines A little piece of paradise is how Paul and Nicky Wallace describe their family-run business, Paul Wallace Wines. In 2003, the couple purchased their 25 hectare farm with Paul as a viticultural consultant and Nicky as the admin, sales and marketing coordinator.

“We meet really interesting people and so often people have arrived as complete strangers, and we ended up becoming really good friends with them. You can expect friendly waggy-tail dogs, gorgeous vistas, great wines and we love meeting people so hopefully you leave with a really nice warm, fuzzy, hospitable feeling,” she said. Cape Canopy Tours Situated in a World Heritage Site within CapeNature’s Hottentots Holland Nature Reserve, Cape Canopy Tours allows guests to experience the beautiful landscape from above and gets their hearts racing!

Owner Ryan Larkman said the guides who take guests on the tours not only ensure their safety but also educate them on the biodiversity of the area. “Ziplining is just a way to see this beautiful location. It's actually a secondary activity to come in to have a look at the Reserve. So you might be a little bit scared to start, the guides are great, and they will look after you. But then you'll start to look, you'll open your eyes, you'll look to the left, we go over waterfalls, and we go in between valleys. And that's what's so special,” he said. Elgin & Grabouw Tourism