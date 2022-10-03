Jetsetting with Janet: James Vos speaks on the value of tourism to local communities

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a> This tourism month, Janet Pillai, host of Jetsetting with Janet, speaks to Mayoral Committee Member Alderman James Vos about the value of tourism to local communities. In his capacity, Vos oversees all aspects of economic affairs within the City, which includes positioning Cape Town as a forward-looking, globally competitive business and tourism location.

“I love what I do. The job is very demanding, but also very fulfilling. And I've got one of the coolest jobs, I think in any government where I get to do what makes a real difference in whether it's tourism, international trade, or business development,” he said. Vos is a family man who enjoys taking his wife and two toddlers to adventure the city over the weekends. Their trips include visiting the aquarium, checking out the penguins at Boulders Beach, and taking a trip up Table Mountain. Pillai said she is passionate about living in Cape Town and enjoys how locals are spoilt for choice in terms of scenery, activities and experiences.

“Cape Town seems to be scooping all of these awards. We were on the top list between London and New York as the place to visit in the world. Whatever your office and your partners, Cape Town Tourism, Wesgro are doing is impacting that, because the guest experience is key," said Pillai. Vos responded saying: “Absolutely, because people might travel to Cape Town to drink the wines and work on the beach tan, but they stay for the people. And on the other side of that coin, Capetonians channel their knowledge and innovation of culture, nature, cuisine, heritage and community into enterprises that create and grow livelihoods.”

