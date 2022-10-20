Jetsetting with Janet: Turn in to Tulbagh for a luxurious breakaway

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a> Tulbagh is a town nestled in-between magnificent mountains, is steeped in rich history and has locals who are passionate about sharing its beauty. On her podcast Jetsetting with Janet, Janet Pillai speaks to five Tulbagh residents who each contribute in different ways to providing tourists a memorable experience.

Story continues below Advertisement

Oodekloof Wine Estate Owner of Oodekloof Wine Estate, Andrew Jaeger, says one of the popular attractions on the farm is the Tulbagh tractor ride which takes guests on of the oldests and steepest passes in the country – the Oudekloof pass. “We have what we call an edible art experience up on top of the mountain. We do an incredible platter and a picnic on top of the mountain, where we also showcase our wines. It's a feast to get to the top of the mountain where we actually lay out everything really beautifully,” he said.

Readers Restaurant and Wittedrift Manor House Purveyors of fine food, Readers Restaurant is situated in the historic Church Street in Tulbagh and has been operating for 25 years. Owner and chef of the restaurant and manor house, Carol Collins, suggests guests order a picnic basket and enjoy it with their loved ones.

Story continues below Advertisement

Vrolikheid Landgoed For six generations the Hauptfleisch family has been running Vrolikheid Landgoed, which is a working fruit farm that also has three beautiful cottages with stunning mountain views and wood-fired hot tubs, as well as a unique open-air wedding venue. Marketing manager, Ané Hauptfleisch, says they are also renowned for the Tulbagh Horse Trails, a 29 year old riding school which is home to 26 horses.

Story continues below Advertisement

Made in Tulbagh Founded in 2019 as a way to showcase the talents of local crafters and artists in Tulbagh, owner Gail Schulschenk, says that she has over 40 crafters and artists from the area. She believes passionately that local is lekker and curates the product mix very selectively based on that premise.

Oude Kerk Volksmuseum Shurine van Niekerk, museum manager at Oude Kerk Volksmuseum, a born and bred Tulbaghian who has been working for the museum for 19 years. Established in 1925, the museum encapsulates the rich history of the town.