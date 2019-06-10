





Established in 1692 – 13 years after Stellenbosch, it’s the third oldest farm in the area. Supplied picture.

Visiting wine farms over the weekend is one of my favourite things to do in and around Cape Town. Nothing beats indulging in award-winning wines and good food, surrounded by vineyards and lush gardens, with your loved ones.



My 6-month-old son Sipho, a friend and I recently visited Lanzerac Hotel & Spa in Stellenbosch to rejuvenate at their spa, taste some of their fine wines and to unwind over the weekend. The drive leading to the wine estate is most picturesque as its lined with oak trees. The estate is a historic landmark with 327 years behind it and you can witness the rich history behind it the moment you set sight of the Manor House.



With the concierge to help us with our bags and pram, check-in was quick and pleasant. Walking to our room, I sipped, the fruity, light and delicious. Lanzerac MCC Blanc de Blancs Brut while taking in the perfectly manicured gardens, the mountain backdrop and the vineyards. The mood is pleasantly quiet except for the sound of birds.



Established in 1692 – 13 years after Stellenbosch, it’s the third oldest farm in the area. Having undergone extensive renovations, no expense was spared at this five-star hotel. Our room was lavish with a king-size bed resting against a ceiling-high velvet headboard. The décor is old grandeur meets modern amenities. The massive bathroom was my favourite part of the room, with heated floors, his and hers sinks with large mirrors, a separate shower, toilet and a stand-alone bath that looked out onto the garden.



Our first stop was at a deli for wine-tasting. The walk there included passing through beautiful gardens shaded by more oak trees. The walking paths are wheel chair friendly, which accommodated the pram. We opted for the premium tasting menu, which included a choice of five wines from the Lanzerac premium range.

Lanzerac Hotel & Spa was this week named as South Africa’s Leading Wine Country Hotel for 2019, at the World Travel Awards: Africa & Indian Ocean regions.Supplied picture.

The wine estate has been named as South Africa’s Leading Wine Country Hotel for 2019, at the World Travel Awards: Africa & Indian Ocean regions. Other recent accolades include, Luxury Contemporary Hotel of the Year at the Africa & Middle: East Luxury Travel Guide Awards; Best Luxury Hotel & Winery in the MEA Markets 2019 African Business



Wine tasting was followed by some down time in our room as the weather changed from sunny to cold. The temperature dropped during the night and early morning so pack warm clothes when visiting in winter. The rooms are heated but you need a thick jacket for strolling around the premises. Travelling with a baby or children means things might not go as planned. Don’t let this spoil your experience, relax and go with the flow. We arrived for dinner at the glamorous manor kitchen at 7pm ready to enjoy a leisurely dining experience.

After strapping my son in a baby chair he started to cry and not wanting to ruin the experience for the other guests we opted for a room service dinner. I had a succulent and tender beef fillet with a side of fries and veggies.





Their gourmet dining menu offers a wide selection of meat dishes. Supplied picture.

The breakfast buffet was a spread that included fruits, oysters, homemade bread, pastries, gourmet sandwiches, as well as fresh juices and other gourmet offerings. Dining at the minor kitchen feels like you are in another era where opulence and fine dining casually meets – it was only fitting that I had a glass of MCC and oysters to start off.

The spa deck has stunning views of the vineyards. Supplied picture.

We stopped at the outdoor pool area, which has incredible views of the mountain. This makes for a lovely spot in summer. At the spa I missed out on a

relaxing massage and facial as well as a dip in the azure indoor heated swimming pool which looks out to the vineyards. The spa also has a private relaxation lounge, a sauna, steam room, experience shower, mist room, and a fully-equipped fitness room.



The staff earn gold points for being friendly, helpful, extra attentive and accommodating.



* Where ? 1 Lanzerac Rd, Karindal, Stellenbosch, telephone number 021 883 9444 website www.lanzerac.co.za