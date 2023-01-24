Beach destinations are still some of the most sought-after travel experiences. When it comes to the beauty of nature, nothing quite beats the splendour of the ocean and watching the waves break on the shore. Whether golden sands with sapphire water or white sand and turquoise waters, your beach vacation will leave you relaxed. Nothing is soothing as hearing the sound of the ocean when you fall asleep or feeling the warm sun on your skin with a light salty sea breeze cooling you. Add to that a fruity cocktail enjoyed with friends and family making the most unforgettable travel experience under the sun.

Story continues below Advertisement

The list of beaches to explore and enjoy is endless. Here are some of the best beach resorts in the world to consider for your next travels, according to Adventure Travel 365. These destinations are low-key but still provide the luxury needed for an unforgettable stay. Mulia Resort, Bali, Indonesia An aerial view of the pool and beach area at Mulia Resort. Picture: Instagram A premium beach destination, Mulia Resort is a luxury resort in Nusa Dua, Bali. The resort is on a secluded stretch of white sandy beach and surrounded by lush tropical gardens. Mulia Resort boasts an array of luxurious amenities and facilities, including four swimming pools, a fitness centre, a tennis court, Mulia Spa, and alluring dining options.

One of the standout features of Mulia Resort is its opulent guest rooms and suites, which are spacious and with signature plush bedding, decorated with a blend of traditional Balinese and modern elements. A peek at Mulia Resort’s pre-function space and lobby. Picture: Instagram The rooms offer stunning views of the ocean, gardens, or pool, and are equipped with a range of amenities and private balconies. The award-winning Soleil serves Mediterranean and pan-Asian dishes, Table8 serves Cantonese, The Cage serves international cuisine, and Edogin serves Japanese. There’s also The Bar, Cascade Lounge, Sky Bar, and ZJ’s Bar for cocktails, tapas, and high tea, and Mulia Deli for French pastries. The resort also has a range of activities and excursions on offer, including snorkelling, diving and water sports.

Story continues below Advertisement

A stay at the resort starts from R6 424.39 to R25 697.54 per night. Hermitage Bay, Antigua Hermitage Bay Resort in the Caribbean. Picture: Instagram Hermitage Bay is on the Caribbean island of Antigua. It’s on a secluded beach offering guests the ultimate in privacy and relaxation. The resort is made up of suites with mesmerising panoramic views of the unparalleled beachfront location.

Story continues below Advertisement

Whether you’re looking for a romantic escapade or a simple getaway in a private corner of the world, Hermitage Bay is the place to be. There are three suites options: hillside, beachfront, or sea-view garden suites. An aerial view of the villas at Hermitage Bay. Picture: Instagram If you feel peckish, the best place to be would be the Restaurant & Lounge, perfect for a breakfast in languor, a lazy lunch by the pool, or canapés and cocktails under the sun, Antiguan experiences in more ways than one.

The garden spa is an epitome of peace and rejuvenation, while the fitness centre affords the convenience of maintaining a daily routine. The island offers a rich array of experiences, including cooking local dishes, getting scuba diving lessons, and many more. A stay at the resort starts at R3 960.39 per night. Nam Hai, Vietnam A private villa at the Four Seasons Resort Nam Hai. Picture: Instagram The Four Seasons Resort the Nam Hai, Hoi An, is on the beautiful beaches of the East Sea and offers guests the opportunity to relax and unwind in style. The resort is made up of a series of villas that are set in a picturesque garden setting, with each villa featuring its own private pool. They are spacious and well appointed, with high-quality furnishings and modern amenities.

Inspired by the 19th-century tomb of Emperor Tu Duc nearby, Nam Hai is an all-villa beach resort where you can enjoy an authentic Vietnamese cooking class at the Beach restaurant, or opt for a “Follow the Chef” tour of the local food scene. Enjoy the ocean air in the exquisite privacy of your pool villa at Nam Hai. Picture: Instagram In addition to the luxurious accommodation, the Nam Hai also offers a range of facilities and activities for guests to enjoy. These include a fitness centre, a spa, and several swimming pools. There are also quite a few eateries and bars on site. A stay at the resort starts from R15 772.98 per night for the one-bedroom ocean view villa.

Bora Bora Pearl Beach Resort, French Polynesia Over-water bungalows at Bora Bora Pearl Beach Resort. Picture: Instagram Bora Bora Pearl Beach Resort is a luxurious five-star resort on the island of Bora Bora in French Polynesia. The resort is on a private lagoon on the western side of the island, and offers breathtaking views of the crystal-clear waters and the surrounding mountains of the majestic Mount Otemanu. Choose between the 108 rooms and villas, garden bungalow, beach suite, or an over-water bungalow.

The unique view from the over-water suite with pool. Picture: Instagram The interiors display authentic Polynesian style and architecture, and its accommodation is some of the most traditionally designed on the island. In terms of dining, the resort offers a variety of options, including Otemanu Restaurant, beachside or poolside Miki Miki Restaurant, Unaina Bar, and Poerava Gourmet restaurant. Other than that, you can also enjoy room service around the clock. A stay at the resort starts from R17 075.20 for two people a minimum of five nights. Lizard Island, Great Barrier Reef

Lizard Island is on the doorstep of the Great Barrier Reef, positioned on its own private peninsula. Picture: Instagram Twenty-four beaches and a lagoon is what sets Lizard Island Resort apart. The resort is in a national park and only accessible via private planes. Visitors can even opt for special activities like glass-bottom paddle boats, night-time diving, and a 24-hour tennis court. Lizard Island is a small tropical island on the Great Barrier Reef in Queensland, Australia. The island is home to a luxury resort of the same name, which offers guests the opportunity to experience the beauty and wonder of the Great Barrier Reef in a secluded and exclusive setting. After an adventure-packed day hiking or exploring the reef it’s time to chill out and relax with a book, a cup of tea or glass of wine and unwind in the Oceanview villa. Picture: Instagram You can book rooms, suites and villas, all offering the luxury and privacy of an island resort along with access to complimentary wi-fi to stay in touch with the world beyond the island.