Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has given some glimpses of her recent winter escapade with her husband Vicky Kaushal. Taking to Instagram, the “Bang Bang!” actor shared a few snaps from her holiday to what seems like a hill station.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) "Travel Diaries" the “Jab Tak Hai Jaan” actor captioned her post, which consisted of three snaps of her travel moments. The first showcased the 39-year-old dressed in a faux-fur jacket with a bright smile, with other snaps including a sunset shot and one of ducks roaming around in a lush lawn following it. The final picture has actor Vicky Kaushal looking towards a foggy horizon. Fans and colleagues of the “Tiger Zinda Hai” actor took to the comment section to express their appreciation with heart emojis.

"I am big fan mam," a user wrote. "My favourite human," another user wrote. Last week the “Thugs of Hindostan” actor had shared a string of pictures from the holiday.

In the pictures, Kaif could be seen posing in a beautiful garden donning a floral sweater and blue jeans. She kept her make-up minimal and her hair open. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kaif was recently seen in the horror comedy film “Phone Bhoot” alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi which got decent responses from the audience. She will be next seen in an action thriller film “Tiger 3” opposite Salman Khan and in “Merry Christmas” alongside south actor Vijay Sethupathi.