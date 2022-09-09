LOOK: The Queen’s Garden House open for bookings on Airbnb

Airbnb has revealed that The Garden House on the late Her Majesty The Queen’s Sandringham Estate is now available to book on Airbnb. The charming hideaway, also owned by The Queen, is nestled within the heart of her much-loved Sandringham Estate country retreat and the closest estate property to Sandringham House itself.

The house is furnished from the Royal Collection. Picture: Supplied The house, which was the Queen’s head gardener’s home formerly, houses up to eight guests and is furnished from the Royal Collection. Airbnb general manager, Amanda Cupples, said that they’re delighted that the Garden House on Her Majesty The Queen’s Sandringham Estate is now available to book on Airbnb. “This picturesque cottage set in the grounds of one of the Queen's most beautiful estates is a perfect hideaway for guests looking for a truly unique stay, and hopefully they may even see a corgi or two,” said Cupples.

One of the meticulously designed bedrooms at the residence. Picture: Supplied According to Airbnb, bookings on its for Historical Homes increased by over 80% in 2021 compared to 2019 with over 90% of bookings from local UK residents seeking homes in more remote rural locations in the UK. In order to accommodate this growing demand, Airbnb launched a Historical Homes Category in July making it easier for guests to discover almost 4 000 heritage homes in the UK, from a converted chapel in County Durham to a 12th century castle in Fife, and now the Garden House on Her Majesty The Queen’s Sandringham Estate. A beautiful and warm kitchen for those choosing to stay at The Garden House. Picture: Supplied According to Airbnb data, a typical Historic Home Host in the UK earned almost £10 000 in 2021 by listing their home on Airbnb, compared to just over £6 000 for regular Hosts.

