LOOK: The top 10 most searched for spiritual destinations

It has been a challenging year and a half and many people are seeking ways to find inner peace amid the outside chaos. Therefore, it’s no surprise that travellers are looking for destinations where they can surround themselves with beauty and positive energy and connect to spirituality.

For decades, people from across the world have been trekking to cities and ancient historic sites to seek spiritual retreat. Through the use of Google analytic, PsychicWorld.com discovered which spiritual destinations are searched globally. They can reveal that Stonehenge in England is the most searched spiritual destination in the world.

This prehistoric monument accumulates a staggering 8 460 000 Google searches a year – that’s an average of 23 178 searches a day! The Stonehenge, dated between 3000 BC and 2000 BC, is widely believed to be a Bronze Age burial site. Stonehenge, England. Picture: Shutterstock Renowned psychic Inbaal notes: “This famous site is at the intersection of up to fourteen ley-lines, which are magnetic lines that criss-cross the Earth, and along them many ancient spiritual sites can be found. Combined with Stonehenge’s alignment to the sunrise at the Summer Solstice and sunset at Midwinter, this site is the epitome of ancient spirituality in the Western world.”

Ranking second is Machu Picchu in Peru with an average of 8 280 000 Google searches a year – only 2% lower than its main competitor. This 15th Century citadel is in Southern Peru on an 2 400m mountain ridge. Machu Picchu, Peru. Picture: Shutterstock According to Inbaal “for those who love a journey, both physical and spiritual, the combination of this citadel’s altitudes, impressive architecture and the deep cultural history make this a true once-in-a-lifetime experience. Built by the Inca civilization, who worshipped the Sun, this is a place to seek personal solace and motivation – popular for yoga and meditation retreats.” In third place is Salem in Massachusetts with a yearly average of 4 164 000 Google searches.

Salem, Oregon, USA. Picture: Shutterstock “Salem, ‘The Witch City’ has long provided a backdrop for TV and movie escapes such as Bewitched, Hocus Pocus and Sabrina, however, its historical significance is long overlooked. In the 17th century this struggling community blamed its misfortune on women who were widely punished for ‘witchcraft’. Decades later Salem has become a place where women can seek spiritual strength from those who came before them.” Here’s a complete list of the searched spiritual destinations: 1. Stonehenge, UK

2. Machu Picchu, Peru 3. Salem, US 4. Angkor Wat, Cambodia

Angkor Wat in Cambodia. Picture: Shutterstock 5. Delphi, Greece The Temple of Apollo in Delphi. Picture: Shutterstock 6. Luxor, Egypt Luxor, Egypt. Picture: Shutterstock 7. Sedona, US

Sedona, Arizona, US at Red Rock State Park. Picture: Shutterstock 8. Glastonbury, UK Glastonbury. Picture: Shutterstock 9. Varanasi, India Varanasi city. Picture: Shutterstock 10. Uluru, Australia