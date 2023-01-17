LOOK: These are the best 5 star rated hotels in the world

When it comes to travelling and picking accommodation, you always want to make sure you pick the best place to stay within your means. There are plenty of options online and navigating them as well as picking a place can seem stressful.

In order to make these hard decisions, most people look at the online reviews from other travellers to make a decision. According to terakeet.com, online reviews help consumers make purchasing decisions. “Customers are 63% more likely to trust brands with online reviews compared to brands with no reviews. A lack of reviews makes buyers feel increased risk, which makes them less likely to buy,” said the site. Here are five of the best rated 5 star places to stay in 2023, according to a study by Bounce.com. Bounce, which helps travellers store and receive luggage in cities around the world, analysed hotels across the world on their customer reviews, to reveal the best-reviewed 5 star hotels.

5. Titanic Mardan Palace, Aksu, Antalya - Turkey View this post on Instagram A post shared by Titanic Mardan Palace (@titanicmardanpalace) Titanic Mardan Palace received 2 482 reviews and 95.97% of those were excellent. Titanic Mardan is an all-inclusive hotel in Antalya, on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea. It boasts acres of sparkling, lagoon-style pools that extend to a private sandy beach while the splendid resort architecture reflects some of Istanbul’s most noteworthy points of interest.

4. Bushmans Kloof Wilderness Reserve and Wellness Retreat - Clanwilliam, South Africa View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bushmans Kloof (@bushmanskloof) Bushmans Kloof Wilderness Reserve and Retreat scored 96.46% excellent reviews out of 817, making it clear that nothing beats the South African bush experience. The reserve and retreat describes itself as an “oasis in the wilderness cradled by the rugged Cederberg Mountains”.

3. The Oberoi Udaivilas - Udaipur, India View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Oberoi Udaivilas (@theoberoiudaivilas) Out of a total of 2 822 reviews, 96.85% of The Oberoi’s were excellent. The Oberoi Udaivilas on the banks of Lake Pichola is spread over 121 406 square metres of luxuriant gardens, with an intricate layout of interconnecting domes and corridors that reflect the layout of Udaipur itself; whose seven lakes are linked by canals. 2. Constance Halaveli - Halaveli Island, Maldives

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siam Travel International (@siamtravel.ck) Constace Halaveli received close to 2 176 reviews and 97.61% of them were excellent. If you choose the resort, you will get to experience one of the most unique and intimate hotels in the Maldives. Its setting will make you feel welcome as soon as you arrive. 1. Nayara Gardens - Fortuna, Costa Rica