Looking for something cool to do? Here are 3 farms to visit for family fun

Whatever the weather, a day out at a nearby farm is guaranteed fun for all the family. Below we have rounded up our top farms to visit with the whole family on weekends or during school holidays. Irene Farm

Irene Farm is the ultimate farm in the city – perfect for a family-friendly day out in Centurion. An attractive gem that is nestled between the sprawling cities of Pretoria and Johannesburg, a visit to this old-style, storybook, working farm in the city is a must. On-site restaurants, a fully stocked farm shop, walking trails, and the opportunity to get up close and personal with the herd, are just some of the highlights you will experience.

With gorgeous gardens (even during the winter months), a wooden jungle gym, and tractors around every corner, you can relax under the old oak trees while the little ones entertain themselves. This is the perfect place for a family day out. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irene Farm (@irenedairyfarm) Visit: www.irenefarm.co.za Flag Animal Farm

Flag Animal Farm at Sheffield Beach is rated the best and largest rescue animal farm in KwaZulu-Natal. When you visit them, you will undoubtedly feel their passion and dedication to animal rescue. Flag is a place where all their animals become part of their family, at peace, and safe, and where they know that they are safe and loved. Over the years they have saved over 14 000 lives. They provide a real farm experience where families can walk freely among so many loving animals, birds, and reptiles and a real farm experience where you and your family will be able to love and cuddle all of their beautiful animal family members.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flag Animal Farm (@flag_animal_farm) Visit: www.flaganimalfarm.co.za Redberry Farm Redberry Farm, in George on the Garden Route, is an ideal destination for berry-lovers, fun-seeking families, and outdoor enthusiasts.

This idyllic farmstead is a commercial strawberry grower and a popular family entertainment venue that appeals to visitors of all ages. Experiences on offer include picking your own strawberries, exploring the largest permanent hedge maze in the Southern Hemisphere, a Tea Garden and Farm Stall, the Red Shed Coffee & Berry Bar, and a miniature train ride on the Redberry Express, a large outdoor playground, pedal go-karts, and pony rides. They also have bumper boats and bubble balls on the dam. Visitors can experience a taste of paradise with Framboos’s handcrafted ice cream, the Noshery’s wood-fired pizza, and Houtbosch’s local wines and craft beer.

For those wishing to make a holiday of it, they offer accommodation on-site in a historic cottage. This spot is perfect for families that want to experience the peaceful nature of the farm and take their time to enjoy all the entertainment options. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Redberry farm (@redberry_farm) Visit: www.redberryfarm.co.za