Supplied: hamish NIVEN Photography

The quintessential luxury Cape winelands villa, La Rive Franschhoek, has opened for exclusive-use bookings. Tucked away in sprawling private gardens on 2,5 acres of land, the traditional, privately owned Cape manor house offers privacy and security, yet is located in the heart of Franschhoek and within walking distance of its restaurants and other attractions.

Designed with deep verandas and a covered terrace with several lounge and dining areas set around a magnificent swimming pool, La Rive provides a warm and welcome home to families or groups of friends travelling together. Its bespoke, elegant interiors are a marriage of colonial English and traditional Cape Dutch heritage within a contemporary colour palette showcasing collection pieces by artists from across the globe and an alchemy of classic and artistic influences throughout the villa.





La Rive Villa accommodates up to 12 guests in six luxurious suites with private bathrooms. The Manor House includes the spacious master bedroom suite, as well as two loft rooms, one accommodating up to three guests which are ideal for children sharing. In addition, three private garden cottages are individually decorated to each offer a double bedroom with a patio.

The epitome of comfort and quality, the generous living area within the Manor House boasts a high thatched ceiling and doors opening out onto the gardens and the protected pool terrace.

An indoor wood-burning fireplace heats up the open plan living area on cosy winter evenings, while in summer, tranquil, shady verandas lend itself perfectly to relaxed dining and entertaining. Other special features include a grand piano, a TV room with flat screen TV and premium TV channels, as well as a fully equipped integrated kitchen staffed by a professional chef, leading to poolside barbeque areas and a pizza oven.

Serviced by a borehole, the beautifully landscaped garden features rolling lawns, Koi Fish ponds, a vegetable garden, interesting water features and lush fairy-tale corners ideal for exclusive weddings, celebrations, small scale special events, and photo shoots.