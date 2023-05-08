Man kicked off flight for verbally abusing another passenger

In the latest on what not to do when boarding a flight, flight crew acted swiftly in correcting the bad behaviour of a passenger on an American flight.
According to a video posted by TikTok user, @ysoserious, flight crew from Delta Airlines intervened and kicked a passenger off the flight after they exhibited uncouth behaviour.
In the video posted two days ago, a male African American flight attendant is seen arguing with the male “Karen” in question.
According to the flight attendant, the man verbally assaulted another female passenger by calling her the b-word after he took her seat and was requested to vacate the seat.
The flight attendant caught on to this action and ejected the passenger before the flight took off.
“I told you to go to 13D as in Delta, which was your seat…You called her B*[email protected] She had nothing to do with this. She had to sit here while you verbally assaulted her,” said the flight attendant.
After being told that he has to vacate the flight, the man asks the flight attendant what he should do.
“I don’t know, but you’re going to have to figure that out. Figure out how to handle yourself as an adult while you’re at it. Goodbye!” said the attendant, and afterwards, the man was seen exiting the flight.