Man kicked off flight for verbally abusing another passenger

In the latest on what not to do when boarding a flight, flight crew acted swiftly in correcting the bad behaviour of a passenger on an American flight. According to a video posted by TikTok user, @ysoserious, flight crew from Delta Airlines intervened and kicked a passenger off the flight after they exhibited uncouth behaviour.

In the video posted two days ago, a male African American flight attendant is seen arguing with the male “Karen” in question. According to the flight attendant, the man verbally assaulted another female passenger by calling her the b-word after he took her seat and was requested to vacate the seat. The flight attendant caught on to this action and ejected the passenger before the flight took off.