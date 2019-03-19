The three rondavels in Mpumalanga. Photo: Masego Panyane

As local travelers, one of the things we’re consistently guilty of is traveling to a local place and only seeing our families and friends. Having been to the Mpumalanga province, one of the things I had was anxiety about just how much we’d get to do that I hadn’t already done in the province before.

Thankfully, Mpumalanga is rich in sites and activities just waiting to be enjoyed. Here is my list of things to do in the place of the rising sun, next time you visit.

Kruger National Park

I have been to the Kruger several times, lived in it too. But, this particular time was special because it was my first sunset drive. It was special because all of the animals came out to warm themselves on the tar and the temperatures began to drop.

We had the opportunity to see right in front us a rhino, hyena with her cubs, giraffe, zebra, puff adder a variety of owls, impala, elephant, warthog, to name a few.

This is potentially the largest number of animals I have ever seen at the park, and I think the time of day had everything to do with that. It also helped that our host, ranger Nico, was extremely knowledgeable.

Activities at the Induna Adventures

Induna Adventures is a gift that keeps on giving because there is a variety of things to get up to there. From quad biking to river rafting, there is a little bit everything for everyone. Because I am not a fan of water, I opted to go enjoy a bit of archery at the adventure site.

In hindsight, the concept of archery is a little harder than it looks. But it was a really good way to test my own hand and eye coordination while having lots of fun.

Lone Creek Falls

Part of the Panorama Route, the Lone Creek Falls are a stunning way to experience a waterfall if you have never. The fact that they are easily accessible also contributes to the fun factor. Did I mention that they are completely utter Instagramable? Remember as the rule says, if you didn’t take a picture of it, it didn’t happen.

Blyde River Canyon

Also a part of the Panorama Route, the Blyde River Canyon is the third largest canyon in the world. It's absolutely picturesque, but also a very good way to see what the beauty that the country has to showcase. There is also enough information surrounding the area to make it a completely teachable moment.

Sudwala Caves

One of the oldest caves in the country, experiencing Sudwala allows you a childlike intrigue. The caves are aesthetically beautiful, and it is even more of a pleasure if you have a tour guide like the one we had, that is a plus. It's a bit of walking though, with the shortest tour taking up to 45minutes. But, it is completely worth the time and effort.





