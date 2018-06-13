The striking ship has been designed for the Mediterranean to create a very special connection between guests and the ocean

Launched at a star-studded event in Genoa, Italy on Saturday, the MSC Seaview is the third MSC Cruises ship to be launched in the past 12 months. International media and top management from MSC Cruises were in attendance to mark the occasion.





MSC Cruises is the world’s largest privately-owned cruise line and in true MSC style there was live entertainment, fireworks and other glamorous festivities.





The ceremony was hosted by Italian TV star, Michelle Hunziker and Italian children’s choir Piccolo Coro Dell'Antoniano performed as the UNICEF ambassador.

Also present at the ceremony was Ramon Freixa, the Spanish two Michelin-starred chef who has extended his partnership with MSC Cruises to develop his first restaurant at sea on board MSC Seaview, pan-Asian chef Roy Yamaguchi, as well as other stars such as Spanish model, actor Jon Kortajarena, Brazlian presenters and actors Giovanna Ewbank, and French television personality Ariane Brodier.









The ship is designed to enhance the enjoyment of the open water and sunshine, specifically intended to cruise in warmer climates and to create a very special connection between guests and the ocean.





Most cruise ships are planned and engineered to offer entertainment, dining and other experiences inside the ship whilst MSC Seaview is designed to bring guests to the outside of the ship to the open decks and walkways.





Featuring the highest ratio of outdoor spaces of any MSC Cruises ship every element of the ship enables guests to enjoy the outdoors in every aspect of their life on board, from cabins and suites with outdoor spaces such as terraces and balconies, eating and drinking in true Mediterranean style “al fresco” through to outdoor fitness and luxury spa cabanas in the open air."



