Nine places to visit during the Durban July weekend

By Cebolethu Shinga Known for its stunning beaches, diverse culture, and exciting attractions, Durban is a must-visit destination for anyone travelling to South Africa.

Durban has a rich and diverse heritage, encompassing many cultures and religions, with one of the largest populations of Indians outside of India. It is a popular tourist destination domestically because of its beaches and warm climate. IOL has combined some ideas of places you can visit while in the city. uShaka Marine World

uShaka is a marine theme park with a massive aquarium, water park and several interesting exhibits. The park is home to the world's fifth largest aquarium - uShaka Sea World, the Wet'n Wild water park with several rides and the southern hemisphere's highest slide. uShaka also offers many snorkelling and scuba diving activities. uShaka Marine World in Durban. Picture: Supplied Florida Road Florida Road is full of vintage houses, located in the Morningside area of Durban. Lined with charming cafés and bistros, the street is youthful and teeming with tourists at all hours of the day.

Durban’s bustling Florida Road. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad / Independent Newspapers Suncoast Suncoast, Durban’s premier entertainment destination, is located along Durban’s impressive beachfront promenade. This fantastic entertainment centre is best known for its casino. However, there are also several high-end retail stores, restaurants, movie theatres and even a private beach. Suncoast, Durban’s premier entertainment destination. Picture: Tripadvisor Max’s Lifestyle Village

Max’s Lifestyle Village is one of the best restaurants in uMlazi, Durban with traditional “kasi” culture. Tourists and locals enjoy, feel, and experience unique township culture in upmarket trendy and safe surroundings. People from all walks of life, cultures and races, young and old come to enjoy their best service when they want something to eat or drink and maybe just to wind down for the day. Max’s Lifestyle Village. Picture: X Wilson's Wharf Wilson's Wharf is within the main port of Durban, also known as the Durban Harbour. The port is the largest shipping area in sub-Saharan Africa. One can catch boat rides from the harbour from R100 each and enjoy the stunning views of the Indian Ocean and Durban Skyline.

Durban harbour. Picture: Jacques Naude / Independent Newspapers Gateway Theatre of Shopping Located in uMhlanga Ridge, Durban, Gateway Theatre of Shopping is the ultimate shopping, leisure, and entertainment haven. Gateway is the largest retail destination in the city, offering an unrivalled experience that caters to all ages and interests. Gateway Theatre of Shopping. Picture: Supplied Shark Cage Diving

Shark cage diving is one of the popular things to do, just south of Durban. Located off the coast of Umkomaas, the Aliwal Shoal reef is the top place for shark cage diving. Beautiful coral reefs, turtles and fish can be spotted here. Scuba diving is also available. Shark cage diving. Picture: Supplied Ballito Ballito is a charming coastal hub set along the Dolphin Coast. It's known for its stunning beaches, making it a popular destination for luxury travel. Beyond the beaches, visitors can enjoy exciting activities such as zip-lining and skydiving.