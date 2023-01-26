Oceania Cruises to offer guests up to $800 Shipboard Credit as part of 20th anniversary celebrations

As part of its 20th anniversary celebrations, Oceania Cruises has announced that it has launched a limited-time 20th Anniversary Sale, featuring a special gift of up to $800 (about R13 000) Shipboard Credit per stateroom or suite on 110 captivating voyages. According to the cruise line, the generous Shipboard Credit is valid on all its seven ships, including Vista, which joins the fleet in May, on voyages sailing to the Caribbean, Mediterranean, South Pacific, Alaska, Asia and more.

The cruise line also revealed that the 20th Anniversary Sale open will open for bookings until February 28, 2023. Riet Goetschalckx, Sales Director CEMEA at Oceania Cruises said that with pent-up demand for luxury cruising at an all-time high, this exclusive sale is a treasure trove of possibilities for loyal repeat and first-time guests alike and aimed at reconnecting travellers with their spirit for adventure. “For our valued South African guests in particular and as our repeat guests know shipboard credit allows one to enjoy incredible extra value with ease. South African guests are adventurous and love embarking on many shore excursions plus the house beverage package is always appreciated and offers additional value for money, allowing you to wine and dine without calculating the exchange rate in your head every time!” said Goetschalckx.