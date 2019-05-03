Treat your mom to a little pamper session this Mother's Day. Picture: Pexels.

KWAZULU-NATAL Fleur De Lis Spa

Telephone: 064 655 7989 (WhatsApp/ SMS line)

Where: There are four brances in Durban.

Cost: From R890 - 2090

Website: http://www.spadurban.co.za/



With branches in Musgrave, Umhlanga, Durban North and Royal, location won’t be a problem. They currently have three specials on offer: Mummy’s De-Stress Spa Day (3 hours), Mum’s Me-Time (2 hours and 30 minutes) and Queen of the Day (4 hours).

Some of the packages include a gift for mom and all include that mandatory full body massage. Other treatments, depending on the package you choose include: hydration booster facial with steam extraction, brightening facial, callus treatment and under-eye lightening treatment.

Of course, the panoramic views of the gorgeous Indian Ocean is the cherry on the top.



Riverside Day Spa

Telephone: +27 31 564 6006

Where: 10 Kenneth Kaunda Road

Durban North

Cost: R880 per person to R1950 per couple

Website: [email protected]



Established in 2005, the spa is located within the Riverside Hotel complex. A stone’s throw away from the bustling CBD and some of the city’s main tourist attractions, it’s the perfect spot for a timeout.

What’s great about this spa is their flexibility in creating a tailored packed for individuals. And it comes highly recommended for recharging those batteries - especially that of moms. The Royal packages include massages, facials as well as manicures and pedicures (depending on the package you opt for). And a Spa lunch is included in this packages.



JOHANNESBURG

Soulstice Day Spa

Telephone: +27 11 662 7500

Where: Silverstar Casino, 14 Falls Road, Mogale City

Cost: R250 to R2500

Website: www.soulsticedayspajhb.co.za



Located in Krugersdorp, this spa boasts the ultimate state-of-the-art facilities to ensure complete relaxation.

They have two indoor and outdoor spa pools, a Turkish designed Rasul chamber, steam room and plenty of relaxation spots. Even better, the ambiance is so private, you almost forget there is a bustling world outside of the walls of the spa.

They currently have several voucher specials on, many of which include a complimentary treatment voucher.



The Pyramid Day Spa

Telephone: 011 493 5526

Where: 96 Eloff Street

Cost: R1000 to R2400

Website: www.pyramidvenue.co.za



Found in the South of Johannesburg, this place is celebrated as the Jewel of Johannesburg. The designers have taken every step to ensure the three derelict buildings were transformed into making it an eco-friendly, rejuvenating haven...complete with winding corridors and passageways.

The water features in the garden makes it a wonderful Instagramable spot.

They currently have a My Mom My Rock special for the entire month of May.

The packages vary from Double Delight (package duration 4 hours), which includes: 2 x Geranium Infused Rasul of Aah Experience, 2 x Energising Vitamin C Glow Facials, 2 x Rose & Geranium Full Body Massages, 2 x Deeply Moisturising Parrafin Hand Treatments.



Cape Town

De’ Vara Spa

Telephone: +27 21 556 2813

Where: 11th Floor, Aquarius Suites, 10 Blaauwberg Road, Blouberg,

Cost: R540 - R1750

Website: http://www.devaradayspa.co.za/



This gem overlooks Blouberg beach front, which is a short 20 minute drive from Cape Town. But the drive and the views of Table Mountain and the majestic Atlantic Ocean will put you in the perfect state of relaxation.

That feeling is taken further, while you sip on a glass of bubbly.

Mom will love having her whims indulged for a short while. The Ocean Pamper half-day package (Light breakfast or spa lunch, foot ritual or ocean pedicure, de’Vara signature massage, renewal eye treatment / relaxation, comes highly recommended as do the Ocean Revival (half-day) and Ocean Splash (full-day) packages. By the way, they have a Mother’s Day special that includes a 45-minute back of body massage and a 60-minute manicure or pedicure.



Avara Wellness Spa

Telephone: 021 827 0273 / 021 528 0068

Where: Unit 199, Knightsbridge Towers, 8 Esplanade Road, Century City

Cost: R820 to R1399

Website: http://www.avaraspa.com/



You get to choose your poison, so to speak, when it comes to what you want. The options vary from luxury to wellness treatments. The massage options include cupping.

They have an in-house aesthetics doctor offering a range of anti-ageing and skin rejuvenation treatments as well.

Depending on the budget, you should try the Avara Bliss full-day package, which includes chai tea followed by a classic facial, a full body Swedish massage and a luxury manicure and pedicure

The half-day relaxing option of that includes chai tea, followed by a full body massage, luxury facial/ luxury manicure or a luxury pedicure and a glass of rose.



