12 items you must have for your next roadtrip









12 items you must have for your next roadtrip. Pic: Supplied Everyone loves a good road trip – and with a country as beautiful as South Africa, it’s easy to see why. From Polokwane in the north to Cape Town in the south, from the Port Nolloth on the west coast to Richards Bay on the east coast, there are fascinating towns and villages all along the way.

The most important part of a successful road-trip is being prepared, so we have found a few items that you shouldn't leave home without.

Book of the Road -Your South African Motoring Bible:

You need never get lost again in South Africa. With this newly updated Book of the Road are 75 pages of detailed road maps, 208 detailed street plans, a comprehensive road atlas of South Africa and 1 : 750 000 scale super-detailed map database.

The main maps contains 4X4 trail locations, border crossings, campsites & caravan parks, detailed distance markers, dive sites, ferries & bridges, hiking trails, battlefield sites, historic sites, lighthouses, major airports & airfields, mountain passes, national parks & reserves, national, main and minor route numbers and nature reserves & bird sanctuaries.

It also contains tourist regions, an overview map of South Africa, road signs, distance chart, strip routes and an index. Price R421





With a Smart Digital Percentage LED Indicator the Romoss Sense 6 Power Bank shows precise battery percentage.

The exclusive Fast Self-charging IC Technology can automatically adjust the current and voltage, speeding up the charging efficiency up to 90% while discharging efficiency is 92%.

T smart dual USB output (5V/1A and 5V/2.1A) can charge two devices at the same time. R369





For nature lovers, birdwatchers, hunters, and astronomers, binoculars are one of the most valuable investments you can make.

The 10 x 50 Voyager binoculars offer a 10x magnification with 50 mm objective diameter, Fully coated optics and includes a strap, carry bag and cleaning cloth. R549





Isosteel Vacuum Flask with Two Cups (1L)

Simple but brilliant! One flask with two removable drinking mugs - drinking together is now possible! A mark on the handle indicates where the top is. Tea for Two? R562





Uriage Eau Thermale - Bariesun Very High Protection Lotion - SPF50+ Sunscreen (100ml):

Thanks to a high-performance filtering complex, Uriage Eau Thermale - Bariesun Very High Protection Lotion provides very high protection against UVA and UVB rays, free radicals and prevents skin from drying out. It’s light, non-greasy and pleasantly fragranced guaranteeing high protection and fast absorption. R308

The Supanova Kate Duffle bag is perfect for those quick overnight trips, with shoulder strap and carrying handles for convenience. Yours for only R254.

When you're not familiar with the area, it's nice to have something to point you in the right direction. Outsmart traffic jams with time-saving alternate routes. For traffic alerts, relevant rerouting directions and up-to-date weather forecasts. Amongst the many features that the Garmin offiers, is the Smartphone Link app, which connects your Garmin Drive with your compatible smartphone. As you near your destination. The Smartphone Link app also enables LiveTrack2, which lets drivers share their location so friends can track your whereabouts whether you are running errands around town or taking a long road trip. A steal at R2,597





The Thomson WS04 Stereo features 20W speakers, Bluetooth and a battery life of up to 8 hours on a full charge. The Thomson WS04 can also be used as a wireless hands-free unit to make and receive calls, thanks to the addition of a microphone. Audio transmission from a source device is either through Bluetooth or 3.5mm audio-in. All this for only R948





Ladies one piece swimwear:

Chill around the pool in this Golddigga Badge Swimsuit featuring a low scoop front and back detail. The bold print lip design with glitter detailadds a touch of glamour. R508

Pierre Cardin Mens Mix Swim Shorts with the Royal Flamingo design feature a touch and close fastening waistband with snap fastening flap, a zip fly, two pockets and a rear touch and close fastening pocket Crafted from a lightweight fabric that is quick-drying and includes an internal mesh brief for comfort. R353





Vango Banshee 200 2 Person Tent:

A Vango institution, the Banshee 200 is a 2 person tent ideal for those who need a great space to weight ratio. The side entry tunnel shape with Vango’s TBS®II technology ensures the tent performs in adverse conditions, especially in strong, changeable winds. Designed for trekking and wild camping the lightweight compact Banshee can be pitched outer first in six to seven minutes without breaking a sweat. R3,811





Car Back Seat Headrest Mount Holder For 4.7"-12.9" Devices

This bracket is designed for usage with the most common size of smartphones and tablets sizes. A locking side support hinge mechanism is utilised enabling users to conveniently insert and install their device without difficulty. R299



