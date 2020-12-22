4 places to check out on the KZN North Coast

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The KZN North Coast makes for the ideal road trip option for Durban travellers as it features coastal gems, history and adventure. Here are 4 places to check out in the KZN North Coast during your next visit. BALLITO Ballito is a 50-minute drive for Durban and is famed for its string of holiday homes. It is the ideal spot for travellers who want to put their feet up and enjoy the coastal attractions. The town also caters to explorers with a range of activities for the entire family. Where to go: Sugar Rush Park

Sugar Rush Park in Ballito incorporates adventure, adrenaline and family fun. Among the attractions include paintball, a reptile park and petting zoo, a trampoline park and a spa for the moms. Located at Esenembe Road, Ballito. Call 060 997 9996.

Flag Animal Farm

Flag Animal Farm

Flag Animal Farm in Northern KwaZulu-Natal is known as one of the country’s best animal farms. Home to over 1000 animals, birds, reptiles, wolves and alpacas, this Ballito gem has almost 80 percent of rescued animals. There are daily shows, including reptile interactions, a milking show and wolf interaction. Call 032 947 2018.

KWADUKUZA

KwaDukuza, also known by locals as Stanger, is a vibrant community that is famed for its historical attractions.

Where to go:

King Shaka Memorial

King Shaka Memorial

The King Shaka Memorial is a provincial heritage site and the resting place of King Shaka. Visitors get to view a 20-minute slideshow on the history of King Shaka and visit the memorial. Located at 96 King Shaka Strreet, Stanger Central, KwaDukuza. Call 032 552 7210.

Luthuli Museum

Luthuli Museum

Luthuli Museum is a national cultural institution that preserves the philosophies and legacy of the late Chief Albert Luthuli. There is a life-size wax sculpture of Luthuli at his desk where visitors can snap selfies. Located at 3233 Nokukhanya Luthuli Street, Groutville. Call 032 559 6822.

SALT ROCK

According to the Tourism KwaZulu-Natal website, Salt Rock name originates from the days of King Shaka; when his handmaidens used to collect dried salt off the rocks at low tide.

Where to go:

The Litchi Orchard

Litchi Orchard

The Litchi Orchard is a fun day trip for those who want to sink their teeth into the plump fruit. There are many attractions on the property, including The Shed, an outdoor eatery and bar with artisanal shops, live music nights and markets. Located at Seaforth Avenue, Salt Rock, Umhlali. Visit www.litchiorchard.co.za

Salt Rock Beach

Are you feeling for a beach day? If so, Salt Rock Beach should be on your itinerary. There's fun activities for the entire family, whether it's dipping your feet in the water, surfing or lazing under an umbrella reading a novel. Please note that beaches and public parks in KwaZulu-Natal will be closed on December 25th, 26th and 31st as well as January 1st, 2nd and 3rd.

UMHLALI

Umhlali was established by English and Scottish settlers in 1850, according to Tourism KwaZulu-Natal's website. Umhlali is the Zulu name for the Monkey Orange tree which grew along the banks of the Umhlali River. The name also means 'place of waiting' because settlers and locals would have to wait on the river bank before crossing the water.

Where to go:

The Great Railroad Brewing Company

The Great Railroad Brewing Company

What started as a hobby is now a fully fledged craft beer microbrewery in Shaka's Head on the Dolphin Coast just outside Ballito. Ursula and her husband Gary Wilby left the corporate world to start The Great Railroad Brewing Company (now renamed to Ballito Brewing Company), which they opened in August 2015. Tours and tastings are by appointment only. Call 082 909 4001 or WhatsApp 084 512 5263. Located at Unit 13 Canton Park, R102, Shakashead.