4 places to include in your KZN wine weekend trip

KwaZulu-Natal may be famous for its cultural and historical attractions, blue flag status beaches and delicious cuisine, but the province is also home to many wine estates. Travellers who want to sample some of the province's wine offerings should plan a trip to these 4 wine attractions in KZN. These include: Seventeen87 wine cellar Seventeen87 pays homage to King Shaka, who was born in 1787. Located at Sugar Rush Park in Ballito, travellers get to enjoy a range of wines including Sauvignon Blanc, Chenin Blanc and Pinotage Rosé. Enterprise iLembe recently launched the wine tasting room that showcases it's 1787 brand wines. The cellar also showcases other wines from Cathedral Peak Wine Estate. Visitors get to sample 5 different wines and tastings start from R50. Call Daniel Maerkl on 083 652 0393. Seventeen87 wine cellar Stay here:

eBandla Hotel and Conference Centre. Located at Portion 571, of farm lot 56, 931, Dolphin Coast. Call 032 947 2549.

Valley Villa: Located at 2 Valley Road, Umhlali Beach, Dolphin Coast. Call 032 525 4709.

Abingdon Wine Estate

Located in the KZN Midlands, Abingdon was the first farm to produce a certified estate wine from KZN grapes with their maiden vintage in 2007. The three-hectare farm, bought by Ian and Jane Smorthwaite in 2000, produces certified single vineyard Estate wines from 100% KZN grapes. You are bound to meet one of the members of the Smorthwaite family who will share stories of their life and about wine. They offer 6 wine options, which include Abingdon Sauvignon Blanc 2018, Chardonnay 2018, Viognier 2017, Blanc de Noir 2018, Syrah 2017 and the Cabernet Sauvignon 2017. Abingdon is open for tastings from Friday to Saturday and on public holidays. Wine tastings take place from 11 am to 4 pm. Tastings are charged between R20-R30 a glass. Call 083 463 8503 or email [email protected]

Stay here:

Granny Mouse Country House: Located at R103 Old Main Road in Balgowan. Call 033 234 4071.

Clydesdale On Lions River: Located at District Road D369, Lions River. Call 083 642 2999.

Highgate Wine Estate

Highgate Wine Estate is a family-run estate situated in the heart of the scenic KZN Midlands. Besides the stunning views, travellers can meander through the property capturing grand views of the estate. Highgate Wine Estate offers wines like Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinotage, Merlot, Syrah, and Rosé.

The wine tasting is R100 per person for four standard wines and R125 for a chocolate and wine pairing. Call 033 234 2002 or email [email protected]

Stay here:

Brahman Hills Weddings, Events, Hotel & Spa: Located at Old Curry's Post Road Mount West, Nottingham Road, 3280. Call 033 266 6965

Fern Hill Hotel: Located at 3255 R103 in Howick. Call 033 330 5071 or visit www.fernhillhotel.co.za

Cathedral Peak Wine Estate

Cathedral Peak Wine Estate is situated in the Drakensberg and definitely worth a visit if you love your wines. There are 15 options to choose from, and you pay R10 per tasting. The estate's popular options include Pinotage Reserve and Unesco 985. Travellers get to indulge in their wines while savouring the grand views of the vineyard before them. The estate is closed on Tuesday. Call 063 075 1123 or email [email protected]

Stay here:

Cayley Mountain Resort: Located at D184, Cathkin Park. Call 0861 269 846 or visit www.cayleyresort.co.za

Champagne Sports Resort: Located at Central Drakensberg. Call 036 468 8000 or visit www.champagnesportsresort.com