5 foodie experiences to enjoy in the KZN Midlands

Foodie travellers will appreciate the Midlands Meander in KwaZulu-Natal for its exceptional food offerings. Not only is it a fantastic arts and crafts destination, but you are also bound to find a few foodie gems in any of its five routes. Here are 5 of our favourite foodie spots that you can include in your itinerary: Blueberry cheesecake and gin at Blueberry Farm A dirt road leads to Blueberry Cafe, a celebrated attraction in the Midlands. Located on Netherwood Farm, travellers can enjoy an array of wholesome meals in a picturesque setting. Items on the menu include a smoked trout bagel, chicken roulade and fresh salads. As its name suggests, you will find its famous blueberry cheesecake, blueberry craft gin and blueberry smoothies on its menu.

Afterwards, head outside for some fresh air and to view the cows and llamas. The views are dramatic, showing off its large stretches of greenery and rolling hills. Call 0332667132 or visit www.netherwoodfarm.com/food

Chocolate dipping at Chocolate Heaven

If you are in the mood for something decadent, then head to Chocolate Heaven at The Junction for a chocolate dipping experience. Travellers get to dip the indulgent chocolate in fudge, biltong, caramel, shortbread, Turkish Delight, ginger, strawberries and other unique pairings into milk, dark and white chocolate. The dipping experience follows all the necessary Covid-19 regulations. Call 033 266 6870.

Yellowwood Cafe and Restaurant

Yellowwood Cafe and Restaurant is famed for its majestic view of the Howick Falls and sumptuous food. Located on the century-old Fairfell Farm, the cafe is ideal for those who want to work remotely, family outings or those who crave some personal time. Owner Sandra Murphy bought the property 18 years ago and transformed the premises into an appealing spot for locals and tourists.

Besides the exquisite views, the food options are vast and the portions generous. Try the Tramezzini, Kassler chop, oxtail or range of pasta. Thrill-seekers can work up an appetite with a game of paint-balling hosted by Action Combat Paintball on Yellowwood's property. Call 033 3302461/5 or visit www.yellowwood.co.za

Bierfassl Restaurant and Pub

Bierfassl Restaurant and Pub is a traditional, rustic Austrian eatery that offers hearty meals, home-baked bread and craft beers. Since its opening in 1999, the restaurant has been on the bucket list of many travellers to the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. The pub offers over 35 different beers, including its very own local draught beers from Nottingham Road Brewery.

The menu offers something for everyone, whether you are a vegetarian, pescatarian, or a meat-eater. The restaurant serves everything from breakfast, light meals, seafood and Austrian influenced meals. Portions are generous. The menu includes Eisbein that comes in different sizes up to 2 kilograms, Bernerwurst, a Bockwurst sausage stuffed with cheese and wrapped with bacon, and a Viking Burger. Visit www.bierfassl.co.za/

Highgate Wine Estate

The family-run estate situated in the heart of the scenic KZN Midlands offers wines like Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinotage, Merlot, Syrah and Rosé. The wine tasting is R100 per person for four standard wines and R125 for a chocolate and wine pairing. Call 033 234 2002 or email [email protected]

Other spots in the area to offer a wine selection include Granny Mouse Country House and Spa, Abingdon Wine Estate and The Wine Cellar.