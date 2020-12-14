5 hidden gems to visit in the KZN Midlands

The KwaZulu-Natal Midlands has become a favourite destination for travellers who want to unwind from the hustle and bustle of city life. Here are 5 hidden gems to visit: Go in search of Charlotte the friendly ghost If you are searching for something a little more adventurous, why not visit Nottingham Road Hotel where you can go in search of Charlotte the friendly ghost? The story of Charlotte dates back to the Second Anglo-Boer War. Charlotte was either a guest or an employee of the hotel. She died in 1902 after jumping from the second-storey building. Legend has it that she met and fell in love with a soldier, who later lost his life on the battlefield. Probably heartbroken, Charlotte jumped from the balcony of Room 10 where she died of complications to her broken leg. If you would like to explore, contact the hotel before you visit or book to spend a night in Room 10. Located on Nottingham Road. Call 033 266 6151. Cookie and wine tasting at Granny Mouse Country House

If you have a sweet tooth, then Granny Mouse's cookie and wine pairing experience is worth booking. The concept was started by Granny Mouse's general manager Sean Granger, who did extensive research and created many pairing options before the hotel launched the cookie and wine pairing in 2019. Pairing starts from R150pp. Other options include macaron and wine pairing. Call 033 234 4071. Located at R103 Old Main Road in Balgowan.

A luxury spa retreat at Indigo Fields

Indigo Fields, nestled among many other farms near the famous town of Nottingham Road, makes the perfect stop for those seeking a retreat. Here, you can enjoy a day of spa treatments in a picturesque setting. Lunch is a unique dining experience for guests, and seclusion is part of the package (it is ideal for those who want to social distance). Rates start from R930, including a spa treatment and lunch. Please note: Indigo Fields closes from December 20th to January 5th. Call 033 266 6101. Located at R103, Nottingham Road.

Blueberry Cafe for a loo with a view

If travelling to view insta-worthy bathrooms are your thing, then head to Blueberry Cafe. Besides the alluring landscapes, many people visit to see the “loo with a view”. Here, you can watch the cows graze as you answer nature’s call. Do not worry, as no one can peer inside. The restroom cubicles are spacious, so there’s plenty of room to capture those selfies. Be sure to order their famous blueberry cheesecake. Call 0332667132. Located at Netherwood Farm, R103.

Go to Chocolate Heaven

Enjoy a chocolate dipping experience at Chocolate Heaven where you get to sink your teeth into all things sweet and decadent. This quaint shop boasts 37 kinds of chocolate and other confectionaries, including fudge, caramel, shortbread, Turkish Delight and dipped strawberries. The dipping experience follows all the necessary Covid-19 regulations and costs R95pp. Call 033 266 6870. Located at Shop 1 at The Junction Complex.