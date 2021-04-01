5 unique KZN activities to try with your family during Easter

KwaZulu-Natal never fails to disappoint when it comes to providing top class activities for all ages. Add its warm weather to the mix and you have a winning combination. If you are thinking of travelling to KZN this Easter holiday, here are some activities you should try with your family: Go on a sunrise hot air balloon ride Get up before sunrise and enjoy the morning on a hot air balloon. The activity is hosted by Hot Air Ballooning SA in KZN Midlands, Champagne Valley in the Drakensberg and Tala Valley in KwaZulu-Natal. The family-friendly activity takes three to four hours, including travel time. It's safe for everyone over the age of five. Rates for the hot air balloon vary and depend on your location and the number of people on the ride. The activity is weather permitting. Email [email protected] or call 011 802 4318. Chase waterfalls at Giba Gorge Want to do something interesting with the family? Head to Giba Gorge, nestled in a lush green valley alongside the N3 freeway in Durban, to chase waterfalls. For only R30, travellers can access three hiking trails, ranging from 5km, 8km and 11km. The adventurous can try their hand at all three. There are also trail and mountain bike routes available. Once you worked up an appetite, visit their onsite restaurant or sit on the lush lawn for a picnic. The Mountain Bike and Adventure Park in Pinetown open daily from 7 am to 5 pm. Located at 110 Stockville Road in Pinetown. Call 031 769 1419.

Giba Gorge

Satisfy your taste for adventure with adrenaline-pumping 4x4 rides at Ngodini Bunduz

Ngodini Bunduz, an adventure attraction in Eshowe in northern KwaZulu-Natal, is ideal for families who seek thrilling experiences. There are 4x4 adventures, camping, paintball, tubing, river activities and quad biking for guests. If adventure isn't your thing, then book a spa treatment with the soothing sound of the river nearby. Call 072 048 1222.

Explore The Saunter route

The Saunter is a series of arts, crafts, food and activity trails aimed to get all ages exploring. Boasting seven routes, travellers get to visit some of the province's top attractions, from Fort Nongqayi Museum Village, snorkeling at Sodwana Bay, Cape Vidal or Mabibi Beach, steam train ride to an exhilarating ride up Sani Pass.

The Saunter website makes planning easy, offering free advice on accommodation, arts and crafts, leisure and activities and foodie finds. Visit www.thesaunter.co.za/mobile-home/

Fort Nongqayi Museum Village

Discover an enchanted forest

Wander through Dlinza Forest Aerial Boardwalk, famed for being a birdwatching and nature lover's paradise.

During the tour along the long stretch of boardwalk built above the forest, visitors will learn about the 131 species of trees, 84 species of butterflies and 65 bird species. The highlight is the walk to the 20-meter high tower that boasts unbelievable views of the forest. Visit here if you want to reconnect with nature and learn more about the area's history. Located at 2 Ofterbro Street in Eshowe. Call 035 474 4029