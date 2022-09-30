Acsiopolis precinct raises the lifestyle bar in Sandton

Centrally located on Benmore Road, the Acsiopolis Precinct – pronounced {ak-shop-oh-liss} - offers so much more than first meets the eye. This high-rise building has taken the multi use development concept to new heights with a staggering offering.

A hotel that has it all This lifestyle precinct includes the 561-room luxury @Sandton-Hotel where guests enjoy access to a private gym, a clubhouse with a heated pool, a kids’ pay area, a whisky and cigar lounge and the hotel’s restaurant in addition to all the other Acsiopolis amenities.

The Sandton Hotel and apartments

Live, work and play

The 474 upmarket leased @Sandton-Apartments were constructed with the residents’ lifestyle top of mind, catering to people at all stages of life from Millennials to Gen-X empty nesters. Making the move to Sandton-Apartments comes with a myriad of on-site services… there are even doctors’ rooms.

On-site childcare For childcare support (children between the ages of 6 months to 4 years) during the week, the @Sandton-Kids on-site crèche is available for all residents as well as anyone who works in the Sandton area who would like to have their little ones close to their office. Open from 06h30 to 18h00 with half day and full day options available (meals are included). Business offerings

The contemporary Co Worx workspace offers 58 hot desks for remote, hybrid and freelance workers, as well as fixed office spaces that are available for use on a lease basis to small businesses. Facilities include an open plan pause area, a coffee station as well as wireless printing and photocopying facilities. Private Office Pods are available for private meetings and phone calls. Uninterrupted high-speed Wi-Fi makes for seamless connectivity and virtual and in-person meetings can be accommodated in the boardrooms on offer. On the business front conferencing and event facilities include an 80-seater auditorium and dedicated function rooms. The Sandton Hotel foyer Gourmet goodies & everyday essentials

@Deli stocks a range of high-quality products made using ingredients sourced both locally and globally, from Illy coffee on the run, grab-and-go sandwiches and smoothies to freshly baked artisanal bread, wine and other liquor options. Of course, there are everyday essentials too at extremely competitive prices. Spa You’ll find @Sandton-Spa on the ground floor of the @Sandton-Hotel. Four single private treatment rooms and one private treatment room for couples, are fully air conditioned, sanitised and fitted with atmospheric mood lighting that sets the tone for complete relaxation. @Sandton-Spa boasts a unisex sauna and steam room, which is available to all guests making use of the spa facilities.

Back up utility services The Acsiopolis Precinct has a full back-up power supply with generators powering up should there be a power outage. An uninterrupted supply of water which can last more than two and a half days mitigates any service interruptions ensuring less stressful living. Making the move to Acsiopolis makes perfect sense when every lifestyle need is met in one place… life just got better!