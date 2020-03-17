Camping essentials that you can buy online

The outdoors can be a place that not only brings you peace and serenity but also new memories. Fresh air and scenic views create the perfect atmosphere to explore and bond with your loved ones.

Whether you love camping or simply love the outdoors, we have chosen the perfect camping essentials to ease your camping experience.



3v Dome Tent

This 3 person dome tent features a front and rear D-door, making access easy and simple along with adding extra ventilation. The cross pole construction provides campers with a quick set up, greater strength and water-shedding ability. With its large mesh panels and mesh in all windows, it will have you sleeping in style. Buy now at Loot.co.za for only R799.

Companion Gazebo

Make your camping experience a stress free one, with this durable, water-resistant and UV protected gazebo. With its adjustable height and heavy-duty, powder-coated concertina frame, you’ll no longer have to worry about it folding in the wind. This 3m x 3m gazebo comes with a wheeled carry bag making it easy to transport and store. Buy now at Loot.co.za for only R1499.



Leisure folding Director's Chair

Designed to bring you comfortability and durability, the Leisure Quip folding Director's Chair will have you on cloud 9. It’s added strength and aluminium frame make it easy to transport, carry and store. It's perfect for your next camping trip or patio braai. For R699, you could be sitting on cloud 9. Shop online at Loot.co.za





Coleman Xtreme Cooler

Be prepared for any hot climate with the Coleman Xtreme Cooler. Keep your drinks and food cool for an extended time and make the fun last longer. With its insulated lid and extra insulation in the walls, it can keep your items cold for up to 5 days. The cooler can hold up to 82 cans, which means you’ll have plenty of space for refreshments for a large group of people. Get ready for your next adventure for only R1199 at Loot.co.za





Snomaster Portable Fridge/ Freezer

Storing your foods while camping has never been so easy. Keep your food and drinks fresher for longer with the Snomaster portable fridge and freezer. Its stainless steel exterior and 60- litre capacity makes it durable and perfect to store multiple foods and drinks. Leave your stress behind and make your next adventure an easy one. Buy now at Loot.co.za for R6613.





USB Rechargeable Emergency Lantern

Don’t get left in the dark and be prepared for any camping or outdoor emergency. This 500 lumen light will provide you with the necessary illumination you need and gives up to 100 hours of light. Its 2 mode bright setting and USB port makes it easy to charge and use. Stay Lit on your next camping trip for R202 at Loot.co.za





Megamaster Chrome Folding Grid

Become the true braai master and make every get-together even better. The Megamaster Chrome Folding Grid's sturdy chrome-p lated construction and extra-long handle not only gives you a precision in handling but also makes it ideal for all types of braais. Get your braai on for only R285 at Loot.co.za





Camper Sleeping Bag

Sleep in comfort on your next camping trip. The OZtrail Sturt Camper Sleeping Bag is the perfect budget sleeping bag that will keep you sleeping soundly during summer and autumn nights. Its generously proportioned rectangular shape, makes it longer and wider than most sleeping bags. Sleep well on your next camping trip for only R281 at Loot.co.za

Cadac Handi Braai

Become a MasterChef on your next outdoor adventure. Designed to maximise the enjoyment of the BBQ experience with friends and family, the Cadac Handi Braai will help you make the most out of your meals. Create delicious meals and experience a new meaning of the word "braai" for only R785 at Loot.co.za

Kaufmann Blow Up Mattress

Say goodbye to restless and sleepless nights while camping. The Kaufmann blow-up mattress will leave you feeling well-rested and energised. It’s lightweight and comfortable, making it easy to store when camping. The sturdy vinyl construction and coil beam design also brings comfort and support, ensuring a good night's sleep. Buy now online at Loot.co.za for R445.

Meerkat Utility Cart

Why use your hands, when you could carry your camping essentials in the Meerkat 4x4 Utility cart. With it’s Khaki colourway and aligned 4x4 wheels, this utility cart is perfect for the great outdoors. The trolley design and powder-coated steel frame makes the cart easier to operate on sand and soft surfaces. Buy now at Loot.co.za for R1892.







