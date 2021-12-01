Car travel safety tips from Loot

Even though people won’t be able to travel internationally, we will still travel locally (road trips or airplane), and after this year’s challenges we are all looking forward to a deserved break. Get these items from Loot to stay safe this festive season.

Health safety is vital - so don’t leave home without your sanitiser, masks and essential vitamins to keep your immune system healthy. Every mom needs a multivitamin that contains optimal doses of vitamins, minerals, herbal and plant extracts, and omegas to keep healthy during the holiday - so make sure that you don’t forget to look after mom’s health too!

Keeping your credit cards safe from scammers is also something that we often forget about - so invest in a travel document case with RFID fraud prevention for your documents and cards. Emergency tools:

When travelling by road it is essential that your car is equipped with all the necessary emergency car kit travel tools - like tow rope, warning triangle, wheel spanners and other emergency equipment. A tre repair kit can be a lifesaver if you get a puncture or flat tyre on way to your destination, as can car jump leads for battery charging.