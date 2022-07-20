Discover the heart of the Cape with Mastercard

It is no secret that the travel and tourism industry was one of the sectors that was adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. But now that lockdown restrictions have been eased, South Africans and international tourists have an opportunity to explore this incredible country including exploring the unmatched beauty of Cape Town. As part of its continued efforts to contribute towards reviving sectors, Mastercard is enabling tourists to explore more of the Western Cape with the launch of a new travel campaign in partnership with Vinpro, Table Mountain Aerial Cableway and City Sightseeing.

Story continues below Advertisement

If you are planning a trip to the Western Cape, be sure to include the following activities in your itinerary: Explore the city from a birds eye view with a ride on the cable car. The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway is a cable car transportation system offering visitors a five-minute ride to the top of Table Mountain. It is one of Cape Town's most popular tourist attractions with approximately one million people a year having used the cableway.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway has just received a much-needed facelift courtesy of Mastercard, and it now features newly designed creative that was strategically selected to blend in with the different flora and fauna that is indigenous to Table Mountain. This state-of-the-art cableway ensures that every visitor has a world-class experience when enjoying the heritage and beauty of Table Mountain. Through Mastercard’s sponsorship, cardholders booking a Table Mountain Aerial cableway ride online will receive a 5% discount which is applicable for a purchase of a standard full-price adult and children’s return ticket, and all Fast-Track passes purchased will receive a 10% discount. Cardholders need to use their Masterpass to scan the QR code and enjoy these discounts. Another recommended Cape Town tourist experience is the well-known City Sightseeing Red Bus. The Open Top Red Tour Bus is by far the easiest and most convenient way to discover the wonderful sights of Cape Town. There is a fleet of red buses, which operates 7-days a week, 365 days of the year, regardless of the weather. With over 30 stops at regular intervals, Red Bus makes it possible for tourists to explore any of the over 50 different attractions which make this city so exceptional. Tourists can hop on or hop off wherever their mood takes them – and then take the next bus to continue their trip.

Story continues below Advertisement

Tourists can choose whether they want to do a tour of the historic city centre, just a sunset tour, or venture further out to the Constantia Winelands or the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens, – or even do both. Some Red Bus Tickets allow tourists to spread their journey of discovery over two or three consecutive days. There can even be walking tours’, or a harbour cruise thrown in – depending on the option they choose. Live guided tours to the Winelands and Cape Point are also available . Through Mastercard, cardholders can enjoy a 10% discount on their City and Mega City Passes, giving them more freedom to extend their sightseeing tours to even more attractions.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Western Cape winelands are another internationally renowned tourist attraction, with many visitors opting for tours to these areas to enjoy the incredible wines South Africa has to offer. Over and above enjoying the cable car and the bus tour, Mastercard is also partnering with Vinpro to give specials to cardholders on wine tours in Stellenbosch and surrounding areas. Cardholders can enjoy Priceless offers from the Constantia, Franschhoek and Stellenbosch wine routes from now till the end of the year. In addition to this, from 15 October 2022 until 15 January 2023, cardholders get up to R100 off a wine tasting when purchasing wine for R500 or more with their Mastercard.