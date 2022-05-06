Emirates to showcase new products, services and popular destinations at Africa’s Travel Indaba

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, will be proudly exhibiting at the 2022 edition of Africa’s Travel Indaba, one of the largest travel marketing events on the continent. The airline invites all stakeholders and members of the public to visit the event to discover its latest products and exciting travel offerings and learn more about how Emirates connects South Africa comfortably and conveniently with the rest of the world.

The annual expo, organised by Synergy Business Events and established to showcase Southern African tourism products and services for the international travel sector, will take place from Monday 2nd to Thursday 5th of May 2022 at the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC), located at 45 Bram Fischer Road, Durban. The return of the Indaba comes after a two-year absence as the travel sector begins to fully recover following the impact of the Covid-19 crisis. “Africa’s Travel Indaba presents an opportunity to meaningfully engage and, support the industry to find its bearings, find out about new developments, collectively work together to help rebuild trust in travel, and simply do business. Afzal Parambil, Regional Manager, Southern Africa at Emirates said. “We are looking forward to reconnecting with all our stakeholders, rekindling new and existing relationships, and showing Africa how we are helping travelers to ‘Fly Better’.”

The Emirates stand will offer travel industry visitors a chance to learn about airline’s signature product and service enhancements. The airline will also be highlighting several of its top holiday destinations available to travelers, such as Dubai, Israel, and Maldives. Emirates representatives will be available to answer questions and guide visitors around the exhibits. Emirates’ presence at the Indaba also serves as a demonstration of the airline’s commitment to servicing South Africans’ travel needs. Having been operational in the country for more than 25 years, the airline offers double daily flights to Dubai from Johannesburg, daily flights to Dubai from Cape Town and five weekly flights to and from Durban. In addition, Emirates offers access to a comprehensive network of destinations, connecting South Africa to Europe, the Americas, Asia, and the Middle East. “We are working hard to restore and strengthen our network and ensure travellers have a gamut of options to fly whenever and wherever they please.,” Parambil concluded.

For more information on the exciting new offerings from Emirates, visit www.emirates.com/za/english.