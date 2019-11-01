One of South Africa's leading tourism destinations, Zimbali Coastal Resort is renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, pristine beaches and award-winning hotels, as well as offering leisure and business travellers from across the world the opportunity to experience unrivaled hospitality in a luxury eco-estate setting. Located on Kwa-Zulu Natal’s famed North Coast, on one of the most beautiful stretches of coastline in the country, the resort is a short drive from Durban’s King Shaka International Airport, the bustling holiday hotspots of Ballito and Umhlanga and just 30 minutes from the bright lights of Durban.

The various accommodation options all have one thing in common - they put comfort first with luxurious finishings and sophisticated decor and are guaranteed to exceed guests expectations.

Cosmopolitan flair and traditional Zulu accents permeate the hotel’s 154 guest rooms and suites, each with scintillating views of the warm Indian Ocean. There are also 18 Fairmont Heritage Place Villas on the hotel grounds.

Taking care of yourself is made easy at Fairmont Zimbali Resort thanks to Willow Stream Spa and the fully equipped, state of the art gym, both of which take wellness of body and soul to the next level.