Enjoy a luxury beach holiday at Fairmont Zimbali Estate. Pic Supplied
Zimbali Coastal Resort offers a 360-degree lifestyle experience. Pic: Supplied
Zimbali Coastal Resort is renowned for its breathtaking landscapes. Pic: Supplied
There is something for everyone on offer, from golf to tennis and hiking. Pic: Supplied
One of South Africa's leading tourism destinations, Zimbali Coastal Resort is renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, pristine beaches and award-winning hotels, as well as offering leisure and business travellers from across the world the opportunity to experience unrivaled hospitality in a luxury eco-estate setting. 

Located on Kwa-Zulu Natal’s famed North Coast, on one of the most beautiful stretches of coastline in the country, the resort is a short drive from Durban’s King Shaka International Airport, the bustling holiday hotspots of Ballito and Umhlanga and just 30 minutes from the bright lights of Durban.

The various accommodation options all have one thing in common - they put comfort first with luxurious finishings and sophisticated decor and are guaranteed to exceed guests expectations.

Cosmopolitan flair and traditional Zulu accents permeate the hotel’s 154 guest rooms and suites, each with scintillating views of the warm Indian Ocean. There are also 18 Fairmont Heritage Place Villas on the hotel grounds.

Taking care of yourself is made easy at Fairmont Zimbali Resort thanks to Willow Stream Spa and the fully equipped, state of the art gym, both of which take wellness of body and soul to the next level.

Fairmont Zimbali Resort is the ultimate destination for executives looking to close their next business deal. Venues include an executive boardroom and 4 conference venues which are joined by concertina doors, allowing you the flexibility to choose the size of your venue. The conference centre accommodates up to 600 guests, yet offers flexibility for smaller groups.

Zimbali Coastal Resort offers a 360-degree lifestyle experience that includes a range of great outdoor and indoor activities designed to keep you young at heart and on the go. There really is something for everyone on offer, from golf to tennis and hiking.

