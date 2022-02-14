TravelPartnered
Family camping essentials from Loot.co.za

Summer is the busiest camping season and rightly so as people want to enjoy nature and take a breather from two years of staying indoors.

Take a look at some of our best sellers and essential outdoor items.

Keep chilled and ensure that your food keeps fresh with the SnoMaster 60 litre portable fridge & freezer with stainless steel hinges, locks and handles, a digital thermostat, 3 internal baskets and a temperature range from -22⁰C to 10⁰C.

Impress your friends by making your own jaffles and meat patties around the campfire. The extra length handle protects your hands from heat.

Whether you are in a tent or a caravan, a folding table is an essential for food preparation and sitting around at mealtimes, along with an easy to set up oversized Aluminium Directors Chair that holds up to 130kg.

Having a portable 2 burner gas stove on your campsite is always a great back up for days when the weather isn’t good for cooking over an open fire.

Nothing beats a fresh cup of brewed coffee in the morning. The Leisure Quip Whistling Kettle holds 2.2 litres of water and with a folding handle it’s easy to pack.

Your portable home is only moments away when you set up the Coleman® 7-Person Instant Dome Tent. The pre-attached poles make setup a simple matter of unfold, extend and secure, so your tent and the integrated rainfly are ready in about 60 seconds.

If it rains, the WeatherTec™ system with welded floors and inverted seams will help you stay dry. Additionally, a door awning helps to keep the water out. There's enough room to stretch out on two queen-sized airbeds. When it's time to head home, the tent fits into a compact carry bag for easy storage and transportation.

Increase your entertainment area and keep cool under a 4 pole 3 x3m stretch shade lycra that includes pegs, bungee cords, a spade and carry bag.

Snuggling up in a Coleman Biker sleeping bag ensures an excellent night's sleep whatever the temperature outside.

Going on safari or bird-watching? The National Geographic 10x50 binoculars are a must. The fully coated optics guarantee a higher light transmission through the glass, thus increasing colour fidelity and contrast. The 50-mm objective lenses gather enough brightness for observation even in twilight conditions. For longer observations, a tripod-adapter thread is integrated.

Head over to Loot.co.za now to get all your camping essentials.

