Flight Centre research reveals what moms really want for Mother’s Day

As Mother's Day approaches, many of us face the daunting task of finding the perfect gift to show our moms how much we love them.

What if the answer isn't a material item, but rather a memorable shared experience? That's what Flight Centre, SA’s leading travel retailer, discovered when the team conducted a poll to find out what moms really want on their special day. The results are in, and it turns out that an overwhelming 90% of the moms surveyed said they’d love a travel adventure with their family. This highlights the importance of creating new and unforgettable memories with loved ones in an exciting destination. “Travel is a powerful tool for bonding and creating cherished memories because it allows us to step out of our daily routines and experience new and exciting things with the people we care about. Travel’s shared experiences and challenges can create a deep sense of connection and intimacy that is hard to replicate in any other setting,” says Antoinette Turner, General Manager at Flight Centre South Africa.

Destinations at the top of mom’s travel list When it comes to experiences, hanging out at the beach, cruising the Mediterranean, and exploring cities all rank high on the list for poll participants. More than half of the respondents love the idea of a city trip, while beach holidays and Mediterranean cruises each received 24% of the votes. Participants were asked about dream holiday destinations for mothers, and Greece emerged as the top choice, with 41% of respondents selecting it. Mauritius and Bali were also popular choices, with 29% and 24% of respondents respectively expressing their desire to travel to these destinations. Surprisingly, 6% of the participants selected Miami as the ultimate getaway.

Flight Centre has created a list of deals for the Mother’s Day weekend inspired by these findings “All moms are unique and have their own travel dreams. Spontaneity can be wonderful, but it can also make it difficult to plan a trip. A travel gift card, which we offer at Flight Centre, is the ideal solution. It gives your mom the freedom to choose when and where she wants to travel. She can add it to her savings kitty for a bucket-list trip or use it to book a trip for any time she wants to get away for some R&R,” says Turner. So, give mom the gift of travel to enjoy alongside her nearest and dearest – you!