Help save jobs at Aquila Game Reserve with Save Now - Safari Later offers

With the global tourism industry still mostly shut down, and the South African lockdown continuing to be extended in an effort to help the medical teams cope with the rise in infections, the Aquila Collection is reaching out to readers to make use of its fantastic Save Now – Safari Later voucher offers. The vouchers offer great value for money and give hope for future travel and tourism experiences. While the South African lockdown currently prohibits leisure tourism, the Aquila Collection Big 5 reserves remain closed. Voucher holders can therefore look forward to escaping the city as voucher bookings are accepted from October 1 2020 to December 15, 2021. Guests can look forward to the crackle of excitement in the morning air as they warm your hands with a cup of coffee – awaiting the safari vehicle to pull up. It is a feeling that anyone who has been on safari will remember. What will you see and hear today? The roar of lions? The sweetest springbok calves? Crows circling over a leopard kill? Home to the Big 5 and many other wildlife, Aquila Private Game Reserve & Spa offers wildlife encounters only 2 hours from Cape Town. The wildlife experience is refined with the added bliss of a gorgeous world-class spa for a well-deserved pampering after a game drive. And for those who love a wild adventure, Aquila offers horseback and quad bike safaris. For families, Aquila allows children of all ages on game drives – there's also a dedicated indoor and outdoor play area, plus family accommodation. Yet, while people have hope for future Big 5 safaris and outdoor experiences, the reality is that tourism jobs are at risk. Aquila is one of the biggest employers in Touwsriver and the business has been without revenue for the duration of the lockdown, leaving people with no income. Just over 500 loyal staff have been put onto UIF programmes due to temporary business closure – and many of these staff are still awaiting TERS benefits for May and June.

Having the foresight that TERS benefits might not continue for longer than three months (and having now learned about its ongoing maladministration and possible fraud), the Aquila Collection used their last cash reserves to secure food for their people during these dire times (which includes mealie meal and chicken).

The tourism industry is on its knees and the sector is dragged about even further by ongoing litigation and legal battles with insurance companies. The Aquila Collection believed it had insurance for business interruption, but the claim – together with hundreds of other tourism businesses – have been declined. This has been widely publicised that many businesses have closed their doors and unemployment has skyrocketed.

The safari properties continue to need to balance the welfare of its people and animals, with that of its brand to ensure the teams have a job to return to in the near future. Being awarded some of the biggest accolades for social and economic upliftment in the tourism sector – it is devastating that all of these projects have come to a grinding halt.

While Aquila works on a future plan to welcome back guests, the Save Now - Safari Later vouchers are a lifeline during these very uncertain times.

So whether you'd like to join Aquila for just the day, or overnight, there is a special deal to suit your needs. The vouchers allow guests to book between October 1, 2020 until December 15, 2021. Some terms and conditions apply.

To support the cause, click to www.aquilaspecials.com where you'll also be able to pay over 4 instalments, allowing you to Save Now - Safari Later.

For more information on your future visit Covid19 protocol, read the Aquila Collection Safe Service Safaris update: https://aquilacollection.com/safe-service-safaris/