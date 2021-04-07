How to travel KZN like these SA celebrities

KwaZulu-Natal has warmed the hearts of many travellers, and South African celebrities are no different. We asked some South African celebrities to share some of their favourite places that you can add to your itinerary. Jonathan Boynton-Lee With a career that started through acting, directing, and writing for theatre, Jonathan Boynton-Lee quickly became a household name when he appeared in Top Billing. Here are some of his favourite places: Drakensberg

The Drakensberg has a few famous peaks that are favourites to photograph and summit. These include Giant's Castle, Cathedral Peak, and Mont-Aux-Sources. But more than these, it is also home to several smaller foothills, stunning waterfalls, inviting rock pools, fresh mountain streams, and mysterious caves.

iSimangaliso Wetland Park

The iSimangaliso Wetland Park is one of the outstanding natural wetland and coastal sites of Africa. Covering an area of 239,566 ha, it includes a wide range of pristine marine, coastal, wetland, estuarine, and terrestrial environments, which are scenically beautiful and unmodified by people.

Visit www.isimangaliso.com

Hluhluwe Imfolozi Park

Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Game Reserve is the oldest game park in Africa and is the only under formal conservation in KZN where the big five occur.

Visit www.hluhluwegamereserve.com

Kyle Deutsch

Kyle Deutsch is a man of many talents. He is a chiropractor, an award-winning musician, and loves beach soccer. The Durbanite is among the most successful artists who once featured on Idols SA.

Here are some of his favourite places:

Oribi Gorge

Oribi Gorge is known as one of KwaZulu-Natal's most spectacular natural settings, with a range of adventure activities to keep you entertained. Visit www.wild5adventures.co.za/

Aliwal Shoal

Discover one of the world’s top diving sites when you visit Aliwal Shoal, just 5km offshore of Umkomaas River.

Whether you want to learn or are already experienced in all things scuba diving, Aliwal Shoal offers an array of adventures. The location has been on many international documentaries.

Cato Ridge

Cato Ridge has some epic outdoor activities like quad biking, small aircraft flights, hot air ballooning, and a game reserve.

Sihle Ndaba

Sihle Ndaba is a South African actress who was best known for her portrayal of Smangele Maphumulo on SABC 1's telenovela, Uzalo.

Here are some of her favourite places:

Dinner under the stars at Anew hotel in Hluhluwe

Set on the magnificent Elephant Coast, you will get to experience spectacular accommodation near SA’s oldest game reserve. The 3-star Anew Hotel in Hluhluwe offers spectacular boma dinners under the stars.

Visit www.anewhotels.com

Bhangazi Horse Safaris

Bhangazi Horse Safaris operates horseback riding trails and safaris from St Lucia, in the iSimangaliso Wetland Park. Each of their rides is catered to suit each rider's skill level. A lead guide and a backup guide accompany all their horseback rides.

Visit www.bhangazihorsesafaris.com

Aewon Wolf

Arnold Phillips aka Aewon Wolf, is a South African artist, singer, director and songwriter born in Durban. He is also the co-founder of the Durban creative collective called The Wolfpack.

Here are some of his favourite places:

Old Mushroom Farm

The Old Mushroom Farm is located in the beautiful KZN Midlands, only 6.5km from Howick, set in prime farmland of the Karkloof valley. Ex-mushroom farmer, architect, and artist Nic Crooks transformed the property into a unique architectural experience.

Visit www.theoldmushroomfarm.co.za

Gooderson Drakensberg Gardens Golf and Spa Resort

Gooderson Drakensberg Gardens Golf and Spa Resort have several activities for family and friends. Located in Southern Drakensberg with its crisp mountain air, clear streams and azure skies is a perfect escape for travellers who want to spend time outdoors. According to scientists, spending time outdoors can make you happier, healthier, and sleep better.

Visit www.goodersonleisure.co.za