Hyatt House Johannesburg Sandton debuts long-stay apartment-style travel

Hyatt House Johannesburg Sandton marked the debut of the Hyatt House brand in Africa last month, while expanding the brand’s footprint globally in markets that matter most to guests and World of Hyatt members. Hyatt House Johannesburg Sandton is conveniently located in the heart of this suburb and provides guests the service and convenience of hotel living with the casual comforts of home.

The property offers unique and intimate event spaces such as the treehouse deck next to the infinity pool. Perfect for small gatherings and special occasions. Hyatt House hotels’ apartment-style living are ideal for guests who are looking to continue their work and personal routines, helping business and leisure travellers feel at home. Hyatt House hotels’ apartment-style living are ideal for guests who are looking to continue their work and personal routines.

Boasting modern yet residentially inspired studios, two and three-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens, living and working spaces, laundry facilities, comfy beds, a fitness center, outdoor pool and a tree house where guests can continue to enjoy their stay whilst exploring what Johannesburg has to offer. "The property offers world-class lifestyle amenities which are open to the public, including the Medley restaurant, a contemporary bistro-style eatery, the “H Bar”, a 'lite bite" poolside offering. Also located outside, is a unique and intimate event space - the tree house deck - a wooden structure nestled inside a century old Tipuana tree. Perfect for small gatherings and special occasions."

Hotel Manager, Atef Soliman, comments, “Hyatt House Johannesburg is everything the name represents – a welcoming and warm environment that encourages guests to live like residents. We want each guest who comes through our doors to feel that they can let their real-life routines roll on, even when they’re on the road. Whether guests are visiting for a short trip or an extended stay, we know Hyatt House Johannesburg Sandton is the perfect place to offer a personalized hotel experience that will make everyone feel right at home.”