Hyatt House Johannesburg Sandton debuts long-stay apartment-style travel
Hyatt House Johannesburg Sandton marked the debut of the Hyatt House brand in Africa last month, while expanding the brand’s footprint globally in markets that matter most to guests and World of Hyatt members.
Hyatt House Johannesburg Sandton is conveniently located in the heart of this suburb and provides guests the service and convenience of hotel living with the casual comforts of home.
Hyatt House hotels’ apartment-style living are ideal for guests who are looking to continue their work and personal routines, helping business and leisure travellers feel at home.
Boasting modern yet residentially inspired studios, two and three-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens, living and working spaces, laundry facilities, comfy beds, a fitness center, outdoor pool and a tree house where guests can continue to enjoy their stay whilst exploring what Johannesburg has to offer.
"The property offers world-class lifestyle amenities which are open to the public, including the Medley restaurant, a contemporary bistro-style eatery, the “H Bar”, a 'lite bite" poolside offering. Also located outside, is a unique and intimate event space - the tree house deck - a wooden structure nestled inside a century old Tipuana tree. Perfect for small gatherings and special occasions."
Hotel Manager, Atef Soliman, comments, “Hyatt House Johannesburg is everything the name represents – a welcoming and warm environment that encourages guests to live like residents. We want each guest who comes through our doors to feel that they can let their real-life routines roll on, even when they’re on the road. Whether guests are visiting for a short trip or an extended stay, we know Hyatt House Johannesburg Sandton is the perfect place to offer a personalized hotel experience that will make everyone feel right at home.”
Hyatt House Johannesburg Sandton offers:
- 62 guestrooms, including 43 residentially inspired studios and 19 suites with separate comfy living rooms. All guestrooms are fully equipped with kitchens, working spaces, spacious bedrooms and stylish bathrooms.
- Complimentary breakfast for guests featuring morning spread and enjoy a chef-inspired entree from our rotating breakfast.
- The Commons, a comfy lounge with an open and welcoming space for guests to relax, gather and socialize, and the Outdoor Commons, which includes an outdoor Braai, and Woodfired pizza space, the perfect place to sip cocktails and enjoy savory bites.
- Treehouse offers beautiful outdoor space, which is perfect for soaking up the sun, lounging around or just hanging out by the pool and enjoy hand-picked cocktails and lite-bites.
- The H BAR, which features the Sip + Snack Menu; showcasing premium beers and wines, offered seven days a week.
- 24-hour H Market to meet the everyday needs of guests, from snacks and sundries to freshly prepared salads and sandwiches.
- 24-hour Gym to keep fitness routines going with cardio equipment, free weights, benches, multi-purpose equipment and space to stretch.
- Borrows Menu with often-forgotten items from phone charges to razors.
- A Very Important Resident (VIR) program, including complimentary grocery shopping, and other personalized perks, for guests with 30 or more consecutive nights.
- Additional services, include self-service guest laundry.
For more information, visit Hyatt House Johannesburg Sandton