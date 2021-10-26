Join NCL’s great Cruise Comeback in South Africa this summer!

Norwegian Cruise Line are delighted that they have now returned to the high seas. They have given all their teams the chance to do what they do best – ensuring customers experience the most innovative cruises in the world today.

Following a 500-day suspension, their Great Cruise Comeback began on 25 July 2021, when the newly-revitalised Norwegian Jade resumed cruises of the picture-perfect Greek Isles in the Mediterranean. The best promotion to date To ensure their customers get the best cruise experience but also the best value, NCL has launched its biggest offer to date.

The new Buy First Guest, Get Second Guest FREE offer means that anyone booking a cruise can bring a guest with them for free (excluding taxes and fees). This is NCL’s best promotion to date and with limited capacity, it is sure to sell out fast! Not only is this deal already proving popular, but it also expires soon on 2 November 2021. So hurry and check out this deal today before it is too late.

NCL is coming to South Africa for the first time This must have promotion is currently available on NCL’s upcoming South Africa sailings, departing in December 2021 and January 2022. There are exciting itineraries to choose from, including 12-day, round-trip cruises sailing from Cape Town as well as 18-day adventures departing from Dubai and finishing in Cape Town.

These cruises will visit some of the most beautiful destinations along the South African coast, starting with Mossel Bay, famed for its beaches and historic 19th century lighthouse. Other ports of call include the bustling city of Port Elizabeth and Richards Bay, where excursions allow guests to immerse themselves deep in the local culture and the natural world. Guests enjoying one of the shorter 12-Day ‘Round-Trip’ cruises from Cape Town can look forward to the delights of Namibia, with two further stops planned on the itinerary, firstly in Luderitz which is famous both for its beautiful Bavarian architecture and its local wildlife, including whales, dolphins and penguins.

The final destination of Walvis Bay is a bird lover’s paradise. Spot more than 150 species while anyone looking for a more action-packed experience can try sandboarding on a 1,256 feet dune deep in the desert. Both cruises then return to Cape Town. Meanwhile, if guests fancy starting their South African adventure from the Middle East, Norwegian Jade is departing on an 18-Day sailing from Dubai this December. Ports of call include several Indian Ocean gems, like Reunion and Mauritius. La Digue in the Seychelles, and Port Victoria also feature on this itinerary before visiting other famous South African ports such as Port Elizabeth and Mossel Bay, before disembarking in Cape Town.

All these cruises set sail onboard Norwegian Jade which returns to the fleet following its extensive upgrade, with new venues, décor and completely revitalised staterooms. Norwegian Jade boasts more than 16 dining options, with flavours from around the world ensuring customers never get bored, while other attractions include three different live shows, a gym, two spas, a casino and the new Bliss Ultra Lounge nightclub.

In addition, NCL’s updated Health and Safety protocols guarantee a Sail Safe experience, especially since the introduction of their requirement that every single guest and crew member is fully vaccinated. This means that once onboard, customers will receive the best cruise experience available. With so many benefits on offer, NCL are confident that customers joining NCL in their Great Cruise Comeback will be as delighted to be on board as they will be to welcome them back! For more information on their best promotion ever, or to book, please contact NCL at +27 (0) 87 550 4055, visit www.ncl.com or contact your Travel Agent.