Mzansi is open for a Sho’t Left! Where can we set your lunch table this Easter?

It’s that time again friends! That time when we start buying marshmallow eggs and hot cross buns, while we call up the family to plan the longest weekend of the year!! But, what if we shake things up in 2021 and level all the way up? Let’s paint the picture… Imagine this… instead of doing the usual lunch at uGogo’s table with the same pics, the same food, and the same jazz CD your uncle loves to jam to, you could make a whole new family moment somewhere exciting, and turn it into a real forever-memory that none of us will ever forget! After all, Easter shouldn’t be about faffing around and vryfing stoeps, but rather about love, laughs and lekker times.

Whether you’re in the mood for a young mountain top view with mates, cultural fun with the fam, beach vibes with bae, or bushveld braais and biltong with your boys - we have affordable, ayoba deals to make your Easter a truly egg-ceptional experience ANYWHERE in Mzansi.

From coastlines in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, to the peace and quiet of the Eastern Cape and North West, or the majestic hiking trails in Mpumalanga, to the golden-hidden-gems of Gauteng - there is an adventure, escape or adrenaline-filled getaway waiting for every single one of you!

Let’s approach 2021 with some vava vuum!, new is ncaaaa and that means no more FOMO from home because you’re a Sho’t Left away from your perfect long weekend!

So, book your deal now and say “howzit” to a real holiday for you and your favourite peeps!

After, all it’s your country. Enjoy it and take a seat at the table this Easter.