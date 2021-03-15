Putting the glamp into camping

Everyone has a different travel style - some prefer a 5-star resort and others prefer to get back to nature in a wild setting. If you like the best of both worlds, then glamping is definitely your style. To make a success of your next luxury camping excursion, here are a few glamping essentials that will take your experience to the next level. The US based sportswear company Columbia Sportswear have been keeping outdoor enthusiasts warm and comfortable since 1937. Using cutting edge technology their jackets will ensure that you won’t feel any chill in the air when sitting around the fire late into the night. The Roesle brand is the heaven of kitchen and BBQ where you'll find everything you could possibly wish for when cooking and grilling. This family-owned company’s motto is LOVE COOK LIVE and stands for functionality, design, quality and innovation. Everlotus is a brand that offers a wide range of, amongst other gadgets, solar lighting and bluetooth speakers - perfect for glamping and those evenings of loadshedding.

Columbia Women's Bugaboo Fleece Interchange Ski Jacket

OZtrail RV Statesman Sun Lounger

OZtrail RV Statesman Sun Lounger

With a capacity of 150kg, kick back and relax in comfort and stability in this premium recliner with hardwearing fabrics and oversized steel frame. The easy lock mechanism and ability to fold flat is perfect for easy storage and transporting.

Ensure that you have have superbright light on the campsite and beat power outages with a handy rugged, rechargeable lantern and torch combo! Handy in emergencies, you can take it anywhere and use it for hours.

Another nifty little tool to have is a cross a Fidget Spinner and DIY tool. The Troika Spinning Tool. is just that - relax with it as a fidget spinner, or quickly utilise it as a mini tool.

No camping trip is complete without a good quality cooler box. The Coleman 60QT Performance Wheeled Cooler has a telescopic handle and two rugged wheels for easy transportation. So whether you're camping, glamping, at caravan parks or on an adventure, this coolbox has been reshaped for a more efficient cooling performance and comes with an easy to clean lid with beverage holders.

If it’s a tent you’re after, then Tentco is one of the brands to consider. They offer a large selection of tents and camping accessories.

Tentco 2.1m x 3.0m x 2.3m Double Extension

A good, sturdy folding table is another must-have when camping. The 1.8 m Bushtec Folding Table is the perfect size to sit around an enjoy a hearty family meal al-fresco style.

Both adults and kids alike enjoy floating on a giant Cushion Pool Float. The larger-than-life Whoopee Cushion Pool Float is over 4 feet wide and made of cushy vinyl. Super sized, easy to wipe down, inflate/deflate, and store, it’s great for pool parties and beach days.