Sun Vacation Club is easing the prices on holidays with up to 35% off!

In these unprecedented times, Sun Vacation Club is easing the prices on holidays with up to 35% off! Why? Because we know people like to get away and spend time with family and friends, discover new things, be entertained and create lasting memories. Sun Vacation Club is situated at Sun City, which was voted South Africa’s best resort, and offers a variety of activities and entertainment such as the magnificent Big 5 in the nearby Pilanesberg Game Reserve, the Valley of Waves water park filled with slides and exhilarating rides, two championship golf courses one of which is home to the Nedbank Golf Challenge, the country’s longest zipline, a variety of adrenaline sports as well as shopping and restaurants - it really is a world within a city. Sun Vacation Club is a collection of luxury, self-catering two bedroom apartments that are perfect for family and friends looking to enjoy convenience and affordability. The modern apartments are spacious and comfortable with an open-plan kitchen, dining room and lounge that flows onto an outside patio with built-in braai. Sleeper couches in the lounge accommodate two children while both of the generous bedrooms have an en-suite bathroom. Becoming a member of Sun Vacation Club allows you to enjoy five years of holidays for a single price which guarantees your future holidays at inflation-beating prices.

You have the option of selecting holidays that suit your needs, so should you wish to stay over peak periods such as school holidays and the festive season or simply relax during a quieter time of the year, you can.

There are numerous benefits to being a member of Sun Vacation Club, such as free entry to Sun City, free access to the Valley of Waves during your stay, free daily housekeeping, free WiFi as well as special rental rates that allow you to enjoy even more holidays outside your chosen holiday time.

You also become an RCI® member which gives you the ability to swop your holidays for other local or international destinations. Alternatively, should you want to exchange your annual holiday usage to a selection of Sun International hotels and properties around the country you may do so with ease.

Discover incredible and affordable holidays with Sun Vacation Club, contact 011 780 7300 or email: [email protected] for more information.