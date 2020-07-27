Sun Vacation Club is giving you 5 holidays for the price of one.

You don’t have to go far to feel the sun. We are living in uncertain times, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t secure yourself the holiday of a lifetime, all from the comfort of your own country. Travel differently, travel consciously when visiting Sun Vacation Club, Sun City. We’re here to give you that much needed break that you deserve with our amazing post-lockdown holiday deals, over a 18-month repayment plan, at 0% interest. Situated at Sun City, a place considered to be the best resort in South Africa, Sun Vacation Club adds to the allure of what has become known as ‘a world within a city’. Sun City offers a variety of fun-filled activities and entertainment such as views of the magnificent Big 5 near the Pilanesberg Game Reserve, water thrills and exhilarating rides at the Valley of Waves water park, and two world-class golf courses, designed by the acclaimed Gary Player. Home to the Nedbank Golf Challenge, the two golf courses have been traversed by spectacular names in sports. By choosing to holiday at Sun Vacation Club, you’ll have access to all of this and more, at your fingertips.

Sun Vacation Club offers a host of sophisticated, self-catering apartments, designed to accommodate six people at once. Discover luxury and convenience like never before when you choose to stay with us.

The modern apartments are spacious and comfortable with an elegant open-plan kitchen, a dining room and lounge leading to an outside patio with a built-in braai. Sleeper couches in the lounge accommodate two children while both of the generous bedrooms have an en-suite bathroom.

As a member of Sun Vacation Club, you can enjoy five years of holidays for the price of one. Whether you choose to stay over peak periods such as school holidays and the festive season or during a more relaxing and quieter time of the year, your future holidays are guaranteed, at inflation beating prices. Just another way we’re helping you look for ways to give yourself the much holiday that you need, at an affordable and convenient manner.

Membership benefits include free entry into Sun City, free access to the Valley of Waves during your stay, free daily housekeeping, wi-fi usage and special rental rates, enabling more holidays outside your chosen time.

Lastly, you’ll also become an RCI member, giving you the option of swopping your holidays for other local or international destinations. You even have the amazing benefit of exchanging your annual holiday usage to a selection of Sun International hotels and properties all around the country.

Take advantage of this incredible offer with Sun Vacation Club today! Contact 011 780 7300 or email: [email protected] for more information.