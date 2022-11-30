Sunlife resorts launch Come Alive Collection for active lifestyles

The newly launched Come Alive Collection is a part of the transformation, introducing a range of special experiences available across all the Sunlife resorts with clear messages around the core values of Sunlife. The project has also worked across all the resorts optimising each sub-brand with the Sunlife philosophy and undertaking an evaluation to identify each resorts unique core cohorts and lifestyles so hotel guests can be matched to their most suited resort with the Come Alive Collection offering tailored experiences, unique to each resort.

Come Alive Experiences The Come Alive Collection of experiences include Energy Gym combining exercise with sustainability, the Beach Squad where a team bring innovative experiences to the beach and IZZY the Bee, the newest member of the team and Sunlife mascot. The Come Alive Collection exclusive to each resort include Sega Zoomba, a fiery Mauritian fusion of Sega and Zumba, Santé promoting an imaginative new cocktail collection with medicinal healing properties – for the head, the heart, body or soul, from calming minds to soothing sunburn, and Putting on the Ritz, a return to the days of glamour and dressing up for dinner with head-to-toe makeovers and a fashion rental service with dozens of show-stopping gowns.

Five-star Sugar Beach has created a fusion of the past and present, bringing together the glamorous pleasures of yesteryear with the luxurious indulgences of today, creating an opulent and glamorous holiday experience. In keeping with the re-brand, the resort has also undergone a complete renovation with all rooms and suites stylishly remodelled, and restaurants and public area redesigned and updated, adding a distinctive touch of west-coast glamour.

Five-star Long Beach represents the modern Mauritius, embracing the concept that guests are looking for something different, discovering Mauritius through a new lens and looking for new exciting and innovative experiences. Long Beach is also benefiting from a soft of the rooms and suites by June 2023 keeping in theme with the general airy and fresh feel of the resort, along with a new-look Tides Restaurant. At four-star superior La Pirogue the emphasis is on exploration with guests encouraged to dive deeper and experience a real and authentic Mauritius with a village vibe being the theme within resort, embracing the colours and vibrancy of the island. Sunlife’s sustainability program is committed to leading the way in terms of sustainable and impact-driven travel experiences and ensuring Sunlife’s properties function sustainability and responsibly.

Embodying the Sunlife vision ‘we see a world where kindness shines’. The ethos behind our sustainability program focuses on leading with kindness and showing that same kindness to the land, resources and people as experienced by Sunlife guests. Glamorous Mauritius For Sugar Beach, our guests will experience the Opulent Pleasures of life.

The Resort brings together the traditional values, stately, graceful and poised whilst the lifestyle at Sugar Beach is about the Glamour with the Tantalising, Indulgent and Captivating experiences on offer. Sugar Beach will see the fusion of the past, future and present culminating in an opulent and glamorous holiday experience. Village Vibe

At La Pirogue, our guests will be invited to dive deeper and explore the destination. We can feel the Village Vibe of La Pirogue which encompasses two complementary components: Village, embracing the Colourful, Authentic and Cultured characteristics of La Pirogue and its Vibe where the atmosphere is Fresh, Animated and Exuberant. The modern Mauritius